Conner Mantz, Clayton Young go one-two at marathon trials to make first Olympic team

Training partners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young went one-two in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials to qualify for each’s first Olympic team.

They approached the finish line together, with Mantz crossing first in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 5 seconds. Young was 1.19 seconds behind.

Mantz and Young were the two fastest American marathoners in 2023, running 2:07:47 and 2:08:10 at October’s Chicago Marathon, respectively.

In Saturday’s race, Mantz and Young pulled away from Zach Panning in the 23rd mile of the 26.2-mile event in Orlando, Florida.

Army Capt. Elkanah Kibet then overtook Panning, who led for much of the race, in the 26th mile. Leonard Korir, a 2016 Olympian, then overtook Kibet.

Korir finished third and will likely make the Olympic team, but must wait to see if the U.S. gets a third spot via international rankings. It will be determined by May 5. Korir was fourth in the Tokyo Olympic Marathon Trials, missing the team by three seconds.

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp began dropping back in the 17th mile and ended up 16th. He was bidding for a fifth Olympics and can still race the track trials in June.

Scott Fauble, the top American at the last two Boston Marathons, lost touch with the lead pack in the eighth mile and dropped out before the midpoint.

Abdi Abdirahman, 47 years old and a five-time Olympian, dropped out around the same time. Abdirahman’s last completed marathon was the Tokyo Olympics.

Paul Chelimo, a 5000m silver and bronze medalist at the last two Olympics, dropped out in the 18th mile in his marathon debut. Chelimo, 33, said he plans to race the track trials in June and move up to the marathon for good next year.

Going into the race, the U.S. men had qualified two of the maximum three Olympic quota spots a nation can receive.

Mantz and Young previously unlocked the first two spots by running under the Olympic qualifying standard of 2:08:10 in Chicago.

If a man other than Mantz or Young hit the 2:08:10 standard at Saturday’s trials, it would have unlocked a third and final spot. That didn’t happen, but the U.S. will still likely get a third spot.

The next major marathon is the Tokyo Marathon on March 3, featuring two-time Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who ran the second-fastest women’s marathon time in history at October’s Chicago Marathon.

NBC Sports’ Seth Rubinroit contributed to this report.