College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
December 8, 2025 03:55 PM
Patrick Daughtery and Kyle Dvorchak discuss Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' fantasy impact on Browns' receivers and what to expect out of the rookie in the coming weeks.
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
05:44
Wilson, Rams’ duo lead Week 14 Weekend Warriors
03:06
KC, TB among biggest Week 14 fantasy letdowns
06:53
Rodgers-Metcalf connection shines in Week 14
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
10:17
Bills’ Allen ‘stands alone’ among fantasy QBs
12:54
Give me the headlines: ‘The Winter Soldier’
01:53
Bears worth backing to cover against Browns
01:45
Lean Giants against Commanders in Week 15
03:05
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
11:31
Packers are ‘dangerous’ after win vs. Bears
02:14
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
01:57
Banged-up TB can do enough to cover spread vs. ATL
02:52
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
01:52
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
01:31
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
05:00
Mayfield: TB should be frustrated after NO loss
07:25
Packers beat Bears, jump atop NFC North
10:08
Allen, Bills rally to take down Bengals
07:54
Can NFL do more to treat head injuries?
08:50
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
34:58
Unpacking officiating controversy from PIT-BAL
04:23
How Texans can be ‘a force in the AFC’
09:19
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call
04:58
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
08:47
Mahomes, Chiefs offense have no answers
01:45
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
04:47
Expect LaVine, Edwards, Vassell to rack up points
04:59
Mavericks offense trending in positive direction
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
03:33
Doncic winning a title ‘changes everything’
06:22
Pistons should look into Porter Jr. at deadline
09:55
Giannis, Curry may miss All-NBA 65-game threshold
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
09:52
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA
08:19
Hawks, Blazers among top young cores in the NBA
01:51
Betting Suns vs. Timberwolves on Peacock
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
02:27
Avdija among best bets for most improved player
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
05:42
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
