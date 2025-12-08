Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Olympic, Paralympic weekend recap: U.S. crushes Grand Prix Final, Jessie Diggins makes 4th Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Blake Corum and Ryan Flournoy break out
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Olympic, Paralympic weekend recap: U.S. crushes Grand Prix Final, Jessie Diggins makes 4th Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Blake Corum and Ryan Flournoy break out
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA
December 8, 2025 12:28 PM
Kenny Beecham ranks which NBA teams have the five best young cores in the league, with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder taking the top two spots.
Related Videos
08:19
Hawks, Blazers among top young cores in the NBA
02:27
Avdija among best bets for most improved player
01:55
Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win
01:53
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers
01:54
Highlights: Warriors outbattle Bulls
01:59
Highlights: Blazers stumble at home vs. Grizzlies
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets roll to 10th straight road win
01:57
HLs: Celtics top Raptors for fifth straight win
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
Latest Clips
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
10:17
Bills’ Allen ‘stands alone’ among fantasy QBs
12:54
Give me the headlines: ‘The Winter Soldier’
01:53
Bears worth backing to cover against Browns
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
03:05
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
11:31
Packers are ‘dangerous’ after win vs. Bears
02:14
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
01:57
Banged-up TB can do enough to cover spread vs. ATL
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
02:52
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
01:52
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
01:31
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
05:00
Mayfield: TB should be frustrated after NO loss
07:25
Packers beat Bears, jump atop NFC North
10:08
Allen, Bills rally to take down Bengals
07:54
Can NFL do more to treat head injuries?
08:50
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
34:58
Unpacking officiating controversy from PIT-BAL
04:23
How Texans can be ‘a force in the AFC’
09:19
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call
04:58
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue