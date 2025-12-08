Watson cementing status as Packers' top fantasy WR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Olympic, Paralympic weekend recap: U.S. crushes Grand Prix Final, Jessie Diggins makes 4th Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Blake Corum and Ryan Flournoy break out
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Olympic, Paralympic weekend recap: U.S. crushes Grand Prix Final, Jessie Diggins makes 4th Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Blake Corum and Ryan Flournoy break out
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Watson cementing status as Packers' top fantasy WR
December 8, 2025 12:46 PM
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into Christian Watson's ascension to Green Bay's WR1 role, which was made clear by yet another standout performance in Week 14 against the division rival Bears.
Related Videos
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
10:17
Bills’ Allen ‘stands alone’ among fantasy QBs
12:54
Give me the headlines: ‘The Winter Soldier’
01:53
Bears worth backing to cover against Browns
03:05
Analyzing BAL and PIT’s paths to win AFC North
11:31
Packers are ‘dangerous’ after win vs. Bears
02:14
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
01:57
Banged-up TB can do enough to cover spread vs. ATL
02:52
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
01:52
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
01:31
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
05:00
Mayfield: TB should be frustrated after NO loss
07:25
Packers beat Bears, jump atop NFC North
10:08
Allen, Bills rally to take down Bengals
07:54
Can NFL do more to treat head injuries?
08:50
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
34:58
Unpacking officiating controversy from PIT-BAL
04:23
How Texans can be ‘a force in the AFC’
09:19
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call
04:58
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
08:47
Mahomes, Chiefs offense have no answers
01:45
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
05:42
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
01:57
Chiefs face several questions after loss to Texans
06:03
Anderson: ‘Everybody showed up’ in win over Chiefs
04:58
Texans get ‘signature win’ vs. Chiefs in Arrowhead
05:47
Bears ‘just didn’t finish’ in loss to Packers
02:30
Win vs. Chiefs ‘means everything’ for Texans
Latest Clips
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
09:52
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA
08:19
Hawks, Blazers among top young cores in the NBA
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
02:27
Avdija among best bets for most improved player
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
48
Highlights: Texans’ defense steps up vs. Chiefs
58
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
05:32
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
01:55
Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win
05:41
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot
04:34
Steelers ‘responded’ to noise in win vs. Ravens
32
Can MIN settle McCarthy vs. DAL on SNF in Week 15?
57
Hunt powers into end zone to get Chiefs on board
01:53
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers
01:37
Love ‘cool as can be’ as Packers defeat Bears
01:54
Highlights: Warriors outbattle Bulls
01:25
Pitre secures interception on tipped pass
47
Marks walks in for touchdown vs. Chiefs
01:59
Highlights: Blazers stumble at home vs. Grizzlies
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets roll to 10th straight road win
41
What are Colts’ options after Jones’ injury?
50
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
51
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races
01:11
Rodgers sends message to media after win vs. BAL
01:22
Kornacki breaks down AFC North and South outlooks
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue