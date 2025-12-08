 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_chiefsera_251208.jpg
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_chiefsera_251208.jpg
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era

December 8, 2025 07:53 AM
The Chiefs’ loss to the Texans dealt a huge blow to Kansas City’s playoff hopes.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
08:50
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
09:19
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call
nbc_pft_texanswin_251208.jpg
04:23
How Texans can be ‘a force in the AFC’
nbc_psnff_kornackihit_251208.jpg
01:45
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
NBC_PSNFF_AFCPICTURE_251208.jpg
05:42
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
nbc_psnff_chiefsconvo_251208.jpg
01:57
Chiefs face several questions after loss to Texans
nbc_psnff_andersonint_251208.jpg
06:03
Anderson: ‘Everybody showed up’ in win over Chiefs
nbc_psnff_gameconvo_251207.jpg
04:58
Texans get ‘signature win’ vs. Chiefs in Arrowhead
nbc_fnia_applebees_packersbears_251207.jpg
05:47
Bears ‘just didn’t finish’ in loss to Packers
StroudandguysInterview.jpg
02:30
Win vs. Chiefs ‘means everything’ for Texans
ChiefsvsTexansHLs12-7.jpg
48
Highlights: Texans’ defense steps up vs. Chiefs
Azeez12-7.jpg
58
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
05:32
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_jagscolts_251207.jpg
05:41
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot
nbc_fnia_steelersravens_251207.jpg
04:34
Steelers ‘responded’ to noise in win vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_vikingsdallas_251207.jpg
32
Can MIN settle McCarthy vs. DAL on SNF in Week 15?
nbc_snf_hunttd_251207.jpg
57
Hunt powers into end zone to get Chiefs on board
nbc_fnia_bearspackers_251207.jpg
01:37
Love ‘cool as can be’ as Packers defeat Bears
nbc_snf_houint_251207.jpg
01:25
Pitre secures interception on tipped pass
nbc_snf_markstd_251207.jpg
47
Marks walks in for touchdown vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_251207.jpg
41
What are Colts’ options after Jones’ injury?
Kornacki312-7.jpg
50
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
Kornackihittwo12-7.jpg
51
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races
nbc_fnia_steelers_251207.jpg
01:11
Rodgers sends message to media after win vs. BAL
Kornackihitone12-7.jpg
01:22
Kornacki breaks down AFC North and South outlooks
nbc_fnia_billsbengals_251207.jpg
01:52
Bills, Steelers earn huge wins in Week 14
nbc_nfl_billsbengals_allenpresser_251207.jpg
59
Allen breaks down Bills’ Week 14 win vs. Bengals
nbc_nfl_heywardft_251207.jpg
04:16
Heyward explains how PIT blocked outside noise
nbc_nfl_pitravens_v2_251207.jpg
01:00
Tomlin reflects on ‘team win’ vs. Ravens
nbc_nfl_buccssaints_moorepresser_251207.jpg
50
Moore discusses ‘fun battle’ vs. Buccaneers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251207.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win
nbc_nba_lalvsphi_251207.jpg
01:53
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers
nbc_nba_gswvschi_251207.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Warriors outbattle Bulls
nbc_nba_porvsmem_251207.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Blazers stumble at home vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvscha_251207.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets roll to 10th straight road win
nbc_nba_bosvstor_251207.jpg
01:57
HLs: Celtics top Raptors for fifth straight win
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
10:36
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
nbc_rtf_texas_251207.jpg
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
nbc_rtf_ndsnub_251207.jpg
10:44
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
miamindphoto.jpg
05:02
Miami shockingly leaps Notre Dame in CFP ranking
nbc_rtf_improveselection_251207.jpg
04:32
How can CFP improve selection process?
nbc_rtf_group5discussion_251207.jpg
03:57
What’s the CFP future for Group of 5 teams?
nbc_rtf_bamand_251207.jpg
11:18
Did Alabama deserve College Football Playoff spot?
nbc_nba_orlvnyk_251207.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
nbc_pl_lowedown_251207.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
nbc_pl_update_251207.jpg
08:13
PL Update: Palace crash top four party
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_fulcp_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
nbc_pl_fulcppostgame_251207.jpg
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
oly_ssm500_jordanstolzV2_251207.jpg
03:35
Stolz wins 500m gold, sets third track record
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
oly_ssmtp_mensteamsprint_251207.jpg
02:52
U.S. trio dashes to men’s team sprint silver