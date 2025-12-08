Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Jeff Kent Press Conference
Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens
WSX 2025 Rd 04 Sweden Jason Anderson.jpg
Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Azeez12-7.jpg
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_jagscolts_251207.jpg
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Jeff Kent Press Conference
Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens
WSX 2025 Rd 04 Sweden Jason Anderson.jpg
Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Azeez12-7.jpg
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_jagscolts_251207.jpg
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win

December 7, 2025 10:45 PM
With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each chipping in 25 points, the Thunder breezed past the Jazz for an easy road win in Utah on Sunday evening.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_lalvsphi_251207.jpg
01:53
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers
nbc_nba_gswvschi_251207.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Warriors outbattle Bulls
nbc_nba_porvsmem_251207.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Blazers stumble at home vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvscha_251207.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets roll to 10th straight road win
nbc_nba_bosvstor_251207.jpg
01:57
HLs: Celtics top Raptors for fifth straight win
nbc_nba_orlvnyk_251207.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
rockets_mavericks_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
bucks_pistons_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_nba_pordet_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
nbc_nba_phxhou_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
nbc_nba_phimil_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren

Latest Clips

Azeez12-7.jpg
58
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
05:32
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_jagscolts_251207.jpg
05:41
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot
nbc_fnia_steelersravens_251207.jpg
04:34
Steelers ‘responded’ to noise in win vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_vikingsdallas_251207.jpg
32
Can MIN settle McCarthy vs. DAL on SNF in Week 15?
nbc_snf_hunttd_251207.jpg
57
Hunt powers into end zone to get Chiefs on board
nbc_fnia_bearspackers_251207.jpg
01:37
Love ‘cool as can be’ as Packers defeat Bears
nbc_snf_houint_251207.jpg
01:25
Pitre secures interception on tipped pass
nbc_snf_markstd_251207.jpg
47
Marks walks in for touchdown vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_251207.jpg
41
What are Colts’ options after Jones’ injury?
Kornacki312-7.jpg
50
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
Kornackihittwo12-7.jpg
51
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races
nbc_fnia_steelers_251207.jpg
01:11
Rodgers sends message to media after win vs. BAL
Kornackihitone12-7.jpg
01:22
Kornacki breaks down AFC North and South outlooks
nbc_fnia_billsbengals_251207.jpg
01:52
Bills, Steelers earn huge wins in Week 14
nbc_nfl_billsbengals_allenpresser_251207.jpg
59
Allen breaks down Bills’ Week 14 win vs. Bengals
nbc_nfl_heywardft_251207.jpg
04:16
Heyward explains how PIT blocked outside noise
nbc_nfl_pitravens_v2_251207.jpg
01:00
Tomlin reflects on ‘team win’ vs. Ravens
nbc_nfl_buccssaints_moorepresser_251207.jpg
50
Moore discusses ‘fun battle’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
10:36
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
nbc_rtf_texas_251207.jpg
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
nbc_rtf_ndsnub_251207.jpg
10:44
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
miamindphoto.jpg
05:02
Miami shockingly leaps Notre Dame in CFP ranking
nbc_rtf_improveselection_251207.jpg
04:32
How can CFP improve selection process?
nbc_rtf_group5discussion_251207.jpg
03:57
What’s the CFP future for Group of 5 teams?