 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Roki Sasaki is latest Dodgers pitcher to land on injured list
Screenshot 2025-05-13 at 11.32.13 PM.png
NAIA apologizes after ‘incorrectly placed’ hole at women’s national championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Roki Sasaki is latest Dodgers pitcher to land on injured list
Screenshot 2025-05-13 at 11.32.13 PM.png
NAIA apologizes after ‘incorrectly placed’ hole at women’s national championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race

  
Published May 14, 2025 07:03 AM

The Tour de France’s final stage on July 27 will include a climb up Montmartre, inspired by the hill’s inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympic road races.

The full details of the final stage route will be announced next Wednesday. It’s already known that it will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first time the Tour finished on the Champs-Élysées.

“An exceptional route has been designed, inspired by the course of the 2024 Olympic road race, which drew over 500,000 spectators last August,” according to Tour organizers. “Riders will climb the Montmartre hill and pass beneath the Sacré-Cœur before battling it out on a stage that may break from the traditions established over the past 50 years in the heart of the capital.”

Last July, the Tour finished in Nice rather than Paris for the first time to accommodate preparations for the Olympics.

Then on Aug. 3-4, Belgian Remco Evenepoel and American Kristen Faulkner won the Olympic road race gold medals, climbing Montmarte three times each before reaching the finish on the Pont d’lena bridge with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark combined to win the last five Tours. This July, Pogacar can become the sixth man to win a fourth Tour title.

Bradley Wiggins
Bradley Wiggins says he was a cocaine addict and is ‘lucky’ to be alive
The British cyclist was a gold medalist in four straight Olympics from 2004 and won the Tour in 2012. He retired in 2016.