2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race

The Tour de France’s final stage on July 27 will include a climb up Montmartre, inspired by the hill’s inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympic road races.

The full details of the final stage route will be announced next Wednesday. It’s already known that it will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first time the Tour finished on the Champs-Élysées.

“An exceptional route has been designed, inspired by the course of the 2024 Olympic road race, which drew over 500,000 spectators last August,” according to Tour organizers. “Riders will climb the Montmartre hill and pass beneath the Sacré-Cœur before battling it out on a stage that may break from the traditions established over the past 50 years in the heart of the capital.”

Last July, the Tour finished in Nice rather than Paris for the first time to accommodate preparations for the Olympics.

Then on Aug. 3-4, Belgian Remco Evenepoel and American Kristen Faulkner won the Olympic road race gold medals, climbing Montmarte three times each before reaching the finish on the Pont d’lena bridge with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark combined to win the last five Tours. This July, Pogacar can become the sixth man to win a fourth Tour title.