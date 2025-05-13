 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Cifu
Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media
Paul Skenes
Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic
Casper van Uden
Casper Van Uden sprints to biggest win of career in Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Mads Pedersen keeps overall lead

Top Clips

mpx.jpg
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Cifu
Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media
Paul Skenes
Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic
Casper van Uden
Casper Van Uden sprints to biggest win of career in Giro d’Italia Stage 4, Mads Pedersen keeps overall lead

Top Clips

mpx.jpg
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Wiggins says he was a cocaine addict and is ‘lucky’ to be alive

  
Published May 13, 2025 12:15 PM

LONDON — Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has revealed he became addicted to cocaine after retiring from cycling.

In an interview with British newspaper The Observer, the five-time Olympic gold medalist said he is “lucky” to be alive.

“There were times my son thought I was going to be found dead in the morning,” the 45-year-old Wiggins said. “I was a functioning addict. People wouldn’t realize. I was high for most of the time for years.”

The British cyclist was a gold medalist in four straight Olympics from 2004 and won the Tour in 2012. He retired in 2016.

In 2022, he made an allegation in an interview with Men’s Health UK magazine that he was sexually groomed by a coach — whose name he did not reveal — when he was 13 years old.

In a soon-to-be-published autobiography, The Chain, Wiggins detailed how his life spiraled into a cycle of debt and addiction after retirement from the sport.

Wiggins told the Observer his cocaine addiction became a “really bad problem” and he was “walking a tightrope.” He quit his addiction a year ago, the newspaper said.

“I already had a lot of self-hatred, but I was amplifying it,” he said. “It was a form of self-harm and self-sabotage. It was not the person I wanted to be. I realized I was hurting a lot of people around me.”