Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances

CHARLOTTE – Mired in what passes for a slump for the seven-time PGA Tour winner, Viktor Hovland contemplated not playing last year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Instead, he reunited with swing coach Joe Mayo and spent the days leading up to the ’24 tournament grinding away on the range before posting his first top-10 finish of the season (third place), just three shots behind winner Xander Schauffele.

“I almost didn’t play last year, and I almost won the tournament. So it’s like I look at that as a huge win. I almost won a major championship without feeling good about my game at all,” Hovland said Wednesday at Quail Hollow.

It was a timely reminder given that Hovland is again at odds with his game despite his victory at last month’s Valspar Championship.

“I’m still not entirely happy with where I’m at,” he admitted. “What I’m happy about is the progress that I’ve made since right before the Valspar, and even since the Valspar. I think I’m definitely trending in the right direction. But there’s still just some stuff left in there that just doesn’t allow me to play to the level that I want to play.”

Last year’s turnaround at Valhalla as well as his victory last month in Florida should be ready reminders for the mercurial Norwegian, but even his preparation for this week’s PGA Championship was unique.

“I still haven’t registered [for the tournament]. I’m about to do that after this press conference. I’ve just been practicing,” admitted Hovland, who didn’t arrive at Quail Hollow until Wednesday.