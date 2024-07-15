Paris Olympics Soccer 2024: How does it work, top players, favorites, host cities, final

The soccer tournaments at the Olympics are always intriguing viewing at Paris 2024 promises to be a wonderful spectacle for the men’s and women’s game.

From the USMNT and USWNT both at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 to superstars being called up and stadiums across France hosting games before the final in Paris, there is so much to keep an eye on this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How does Olympic soccer at Paris Olympics 2024 work?

In the women’s soccer tournament there are 12 teams split in to three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, plus the two best third-place teams, reach the knockout rounds. The quarterfinals and semifinals then play out, with the semifinal losers meeting in the bronze medal match and the semifinal winners meeting in the gold medal match.

The men’s tournament has 16 teams with four groups of four teams in each. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, with the semifinal losers meeting in the bronze medal match and the semifinal winners meeting in the gold medal match.

How many teams qualify for Paris Olympic soccer 2024 group stage?

12 teams have qualified for the group stage of the women’s soccer tournament. They are:

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USWNT, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

16 teams have qualified for the group stage of the men’s soccer tournament. They are:

Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Who are the favorites to win Olympic soccer gold at 2024 Paris Olympics?

For the women’s tournament the USWNT are favorites but are closely followed by reigning World Cup champs Spain and hosts France. For the men’s soccer tournament hosts France (coached by Thierry Henry), plus reigning European champs Spain and South American and World Cup champs Argentina, are the favorites.

Where is the Paris Olympics 2024 final stadium for soccer?

The Parc des Princes stadium in Paris will host the final for both tournaments. The women’s final will take place on Saturday, August 10 at 11am ET. The men’s final will take place on Friday, August 9 at 12pm ET.

Who are the top soccer players at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Unlike the men’s tournament, the women’s tournament does not have any age restrictions, so you can get forward to seeing all of the top players on the planet like: Lindsey Horan (USA and Lyon), Trinity Rodman (USA and Washington Spirit), Rose Lavelle (USA and NJ/NY Gotham), Mallory Swanson (USA and Chicago Red Stars), Hayley Raso (Australia and Real Madrid), Marta (Brazil and Orlando Pride), Wendie Renard (France and Lyon), Eugenie Le Sommer (France and Lyon), Amandine Henry (France and Utah Royals), Lena Oberdorf (Germany and Wolfsburg), Alexandra Popp (Germany and Wolfsburg), Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona), Mariona Caldentey (Spain and Arsenal), Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona), Jennifer Hermoso (Spain and Tigres) and Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona).

As mentioned, there is an age restriction for the men’s tournament as players have to be under the age of 23. So, players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001 are eligible. However, each county is allowed to select three overaged players.

Here are some of the top players from the men’s tournament who will be appearing at the Olympics are:



Julian Alvarez (Argentina and Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki (France and Lyon)

Pau Cubarsi (Spain and Barcelona)

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt and formerly Arsenal)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)

Alexandre Lacazette (France and Lyon)

Fermin Lopez (Spain and Barcelona)

Castello Lukeba (France and RB Leipzig)

Jean-Phillipe Mateta (France and Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise (France and Bayern Munich)

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina and Benfica)

Gaga Slonina (USA and Chelsea)

What are the Paris Olympics 2024 host cities for soccer?

The following cities and stadiums will host soccer games at the 2024 Olympics:

Bordeaux - Stade de Bordeaux, 42,115 capacity

Lyon - Stade de Lyon, 59,186 capacity

Marseille - Stade de Marseille, 67,394 capacity

Nantes - Stade de la Beaujoire, 35,322 capacity

Nice - Stade de Nice, 36,178 capacity

Paris - Parc des Princes, 47,929 capacity (to host both finals)

Saint-Etienne - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 41,965 capacity