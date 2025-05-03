Championship playoffs: Lampard’s Coventry join Sheffield United, Bristol City, Sunderland in semifinals

The race for the Football League Championship’s final two playoff spots went down to the wire, with one goal at any of three games capable of changing the picture altogether.

Sheffield United and Sunderland had sealed third- and fourth-place on the table prior to kickoff, but the former had a huge role to play in the other two spots as they faced Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

MORE — Final Championship table

The day began with Bristol Rovers and Coventry City in charge of their destinies, and Jack Rudoni’s goal before halftime boosted Coventry into fifth place with a 1-0 lead over Middlesbrough.

And it got more tense when Bristol City went down 2-0 at home to Preston North End, opening the door for Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in seventh and eighth. But Ross McCrorie scored twice and Bristol took a tenuous sixth-place in the second halves, putting them two points clear of Blackburn and Millwall.

Blackburn had scored after halftime through Yuki Ohashi, but Anel Ahmedhodzic found a quick equalizer to keep the Rovers out of a playoff spot for the moment. With just one more goal, Blackburn would reach the playoff, as Millwall’s early lead at already-promoted Burnley sank into a 2-1 deficit at Turf Moor.

Coventry essentially sealed their place when Rudoni made it a brace in the 88th minute, leaving it between Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers unless there was a major swing at Burnley vs Millwall. The Clarets scored again late to doom Millwall to eighth after a 3-1 decision.

Eight minutes stoppage were signaled at Bramall Lane for Blackburn to find a winner. Bristol City would have six minutes to keep their point or find two more against Preston.

They kept the point, and Blackburn fans were left hoping their side could defend a corner, counter and find a winner within 2-3 minutes.

Championship playoff semifinal match-ups

Sheffield United (3) vs Bristol City (6)

Sunderland (4) vs Coventry City (5)

How to watch the Championship playoffs

When: May 8-9 (first legs), May 12-13 (second legs)

Stream online: Paramount+

When are the Championship playoffs?

The first legs of the semifinals will be held on May 8 and 9, with the return legs being played on May 12 and May 13.

When and where is the Championship playoff final?

The “richest game in sports” — the Championship playoff final — will be held on Saturday, May 24 at Wembley Stadium