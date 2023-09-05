Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders?
Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami has put a safety seal around Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, a record that feels unlikely to fall any time soon.
Messi still holds the record for the most goals with a single club, but he seemed destined to catch Ronaldo once the aging forward moved to the Saudi Pro League. Messi’s a couple of years younger, and 11 more goals were not a far cry.
Now the closest active threat to Ronaldo’s 140 goals is Robert Lewandowski, 49 behind the Portuguese. And high-flying Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are 100 and 105 goals away.
Here’s the list of the most goals scored in UEFA Champions League play, excluding qualifying.
European Cup / UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorers
names in bold are active in European football
- Cristiano Ronaldo, 140
- Lionel Messi, 129
- Robert Lewandowski, 91
- Karim Benzema, 90
- Raul, 71
- Ruud van Nistelrooy, 56
- Thomas Muller, 53
- Thierry Henry, 50
- Alfredo Di Stefano, 49
- Andriy Shevchenko, 48
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 48
- Eusebio, 46
- Filippo Inzaghi, 46
- Mohamed Salah, 44
- Didier Drogba, 44
- Neymar, 43
- Alessandro Del Piero, 42
- Sergio Aguero, 41
- Kylian Mbappe, 40
- Ferenc Puskas, 36
- Erling Haaland, 35
- Edinson Cavani, 34
- Gerd Muller, 34
- Fernando Morientes, 33
- Arjen Robben, 31
- Samuel Eto’o, 30
- Antoine Griezmann, 30
- Wayne Rooney, 30
- Kaka 30
- Francisco Gento, 30