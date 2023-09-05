Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders?

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami has put a safety seal around Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, a record that feels unlikely to fall any time soon.

Messi still holds the record for the most goals with a single club, but he seemed destined to catch Ronaldo once the aging forward moved to the Saudi Pro League. Messi’s a couple of years younger, and 11 more goals were not a far cry.

Now the closest active threat to Ronaldo’s 140 goals is Robert Lewandowski, 49 behind the Portuguese. And high-flying Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are 100 and 105 goals away.

Here’s the list of the most goals scored in UEFA Champions League play, excluding qualifying.

European Cup / UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorers

