Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders?

  
Published September 5, 2023 04:46 PM

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami has put a safety seal around Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, a record that feels unlikely to fall any time soon.

[ MORE: Champions League winners, list of finals ]

Messi still holds the record for the most goals with a single club, but he seemed destined to catch Ronaldo once the aging forward moved to the Saudi Pro League. Messi’s a couple of years younger, and 11 more goals were not a far cry.

Now the closest active threat to Ronaldo’s 140 goals is Robert Lewandowski, 49 behind the Portuguese. And high-flying Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are 100 and 105 goals away.

[ MORE: 2023-24 UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, schedule ]

Here’s the list of the most goals scored in UEFA Champions League play, excluding qualifying.

European Cup / UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorers

names in bold are active in European football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo, 140
  2. Lionel Messi, 129
  3. Robert Lewandowski, 91
  4. Karim Benzema, 90
  5. Raul, 71
  6. Ruud van Nistelrooy, 56
  7. Thomas Muller, 53
  8. Thierry Henry, 50
  9. Alfredo Di Stefano, 49
  10. Andriy Shevchenko, 48
  11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 48
  12. Eusebio, 46
  13. Filippo Inzaghi, 46
  14. Mohamed Salah, 44
  15. Didier Drogba, 44
  16. Neymar, 43
  17. Alessandro Del Piero, 42
  18. Sergio Aguero, 41
  19. Kylian Mbappe, 40
  20. Ferenc Puskas, 36
  21. Erling Haaland, 35
  22. Edinson Cavani, 34
  23. Gerd Muller, 34
  24. Fernando Morientes, 33
  25. Arjen Robben, 31
  26. Samuel Eto’o, 30
  27. Antoine Griezmann, 30
  28. Wayne Rooney, 30
  29. Kaka 30
  30. Francisco Gento, 30