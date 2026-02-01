Mohamed Salah career goals, all-time records, stats, 2025-26 season video highlights

Mohamed Salah’s career has seen him labaled as everything from Chelsea cast-off to Ballon d’Or candidate, and Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to climb up the Premier League record book.

The ‘Will he or won’t he?’ of a new contract has been answered and we’re set for more exceptional scenes crafted by one of the Premier League’s best ever attackers.

Salah’s in the league’s top four for goals and has now passed David Beckham in the top 10 for assists, and he took the 2024-25 Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

Scroll down for Salah’s career stats with Liverpool and Egypt, plus career honors and video highlights of the goals he’s scored this 2024-25 Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah career stats, by club (Last updated: February 1, 2026)

Mohamed Salah career stats with Liverpool

Premier League (eight seasons): 304 games, 188 goals, 92 assists

UEFA Champions League (seven seasons): 82 games, 47 goals, 19 assists

Europa League (one season): 9 games, 5 goals, 4 assists

UEFA Super Cup (one season): 1 game

Club World Cup (one season): 2 games, 1 assist

FA Cup (eight seasons): 12 games, six goals, 1 assist

League Cup (seven seasons): 11 games, four goals, 1 assist

Community Shield: (four seasons): 4 games, 1 goal, 1 assist

All competitions with Liverpool: 425 games, 251 goals, 119 assists

Mohamed Salah stats pre-Liverpool

Al Mokawloon: 45 games, 12 goals, 6 assists

FC Basel: 79 games, 20 goals, 17 assists

Chelsea: 19 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

ACF Fiorentina: 26 games, 9 goals 4 assists

AS Roma: 83 games, 34 goals, 22 assists

Mohamed Salah career stats with Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations: 27 games, 12 goals, 5 assists

World Cup: 2 games, 2 goals

World Cup qualification: 29 games, 20 goals, 12 assists

All competitions: 115 caps, 65 goals, 35 assists

Mohamed Salah select career awards, records, honors

Swiss Super League: 2012-13 and 2013-14

Swiss Super League Player of the Year: 2013

CAF Team of the Year: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023

African Footballer of the Year: 2017, 2018

PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2017-18, 2021-22

Premier League Golden Boot: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2024-25

Premier League Playmaker Award: 2021-22, 2024-25

Premier League: 2019-20

FA Cup: 2021-22

League Cup: 2021-22

UEFA Champions League: 2018-19

Club World Cup: 2019

Most Champions League goals for an English club: 42 (Liverpool)

Most UEFA tournament goals by an African player: 59

Highest-scoring African player in Premier League history

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2025-26 season

Week 10 — Goal vs Aston Villa

Salah capitalizes on Martinez's howler It's an awful mistake from Emi Martinez, who puts the ball right at the feet of an opportunistic Mohamed Salah for his 250th goal for Liverpool.

Week 9 — Goal at Brentford

Salah's strike gives Liverpool late hope It's game on at the Gtech as Mohamed Salah smashes his effort into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game against Brentford.

Week 4 — Penalty goal at Burnley

Salah's 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead It's heartbreak for Burnley as Hannibal's handball results in a penalty, allowing Mohamed Salah to deliver late-winner for Liverpool at Turf Moor.

Week 1 — Goal vs Bournemouth

Salah caps Liverpool win with stoppage time goal Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah tracks down the ball and scores in stoppage time to seal the Reds opening match win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 1.

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2024-25 season

Week 34 — Goal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs Mohamed Salah gets his goal on Liverpool's big day as he powers his left-footed effort into the corner of the Tottenham Hotspur goal to make it 4-1 at Anfield.

Week 32 — Assist vs West Ham United

Diaz tucks away Liverpool's opener v. West Ham Mohamed Salah finds Luis Diaz with a perfect cross, where the Colombian international strikes Liverpool in front of West Ham at Anfield.

Week 28 — Two penalty goals vs Southampton

Salah's penalty gives Liverpool 2-1 lead v. Saints Darwin Nunez is taken down inside the box where Mohamed Salah steps up to the spot and drills his effort to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield.

Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool A handball results in Mohamed Salah's second penalty attempt of the night and for the second time, the Egyptian star blasts his spot-kick into the back of the net to secure all three points for Liverpool at Anfield.

Week 27 — Assist vs Newcastle United

Mac Allister doubles Liverpool's lead v. Newcastle Anfield erupts as Alexis Mac Allister drills his effort past Nick Pope make it 2-0 for Liverpool against Newcastle at Anfield.

Week 26 — Goal, assist at Manchester City

Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City A wicked deflection sends Mohamed Salah's effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool an early lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool's second v. City Mohamed Salah puts the ball on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai inside the box, where the Hungarian international tucks away Liverpool's second goal of the first at the Etihad.

Week 29 — Goal, assist at Aston Villa

Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass It's an absolute howler from Aston Villa's Andres Garcia as he passes the ball to the feet of Diogo Jota, who finds Mohamed Salah in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.

Week 25 — Penalty goal vs Wolves

Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead v. Wolves Luis Diaz is brought down inside the box by a diving Jose Sa, and Mohamed Salah steps up to the penalty spot to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the first half against Wolves at Anfield.

Week 15 — Goal, assist at Everton

Salah drills Liverpool 2-1 in front of Everton Mohamed Salah scores his 22nd goal of the season with a powerful effort from close range to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.

Mac Allister heads Liverpool level against Everton Goodison Park falls silent as Alexis Mac Allister floats his header past Jordan Pickford into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-1 for Liverpool against Everton.

Week 24 — 2 goals at Bournemouth

Salah's screamer gives Liverpool 2-0 lead Mohamed Salah makes it a brace with a beautiful curling effort into the Cherries' goal to make it 2-0 for Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah's penalty gives Liverpool lead v. Cherries Following a VAR review, Liverpool is awarded a penalty where Mohamed Salah steps up and drills his effort into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.

Week 23 — Goal vs Ipswich Town

Salah rockets Liverpool 2-0 ahead of Ipswich Town From a near-impossible angle, Mohamed Salah blasts his effort into the Ipswich Town goal to double Liverpool's advantage at Anfield.

Week 20 — Goal vs Manchester United

Salah puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Man United Following a VAR review, a penalty is awarded to Liverpool and Mohamed Salah drives his effort from the spot past Andre Onana to make it 2-1.

Week 19 — Goal at West Ham

Salah blasts Liverpool 3-0 in front of West Ham It's Mohamed Salah's world, and we're just living in it. The Liverpool star buries his effort into the bottom corner of the Hammers' goal to give the Reds a commanding 3-0 lead at London Stadium.

Week 18 — Goal vs Leicester City

Salah puts Liverpool 3-1 up over Leicester City Mohamed Salah calmly guides his effort into the far corner of the goal to give Liverpool a commanding 3-1 lead over the Foxes at Anfield.

Week 17 — Two goals at Tottenham

Salah's brace makes it 5-1 for Liverpool v. Spurs Liverpool aren't done yet as Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the second half to give his side a commanding lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Salah taps Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs Mohamed Salah gets on the scoresheet with a simple finish right in front of the Spurs goal to give Liverpool a three-goal cushion.

Week 14 — Two goals at Newcastle

Salah's brace gives Liverpool lead over Newcastle Liverpool stun Newcastle as Mohamed Salah nets his second goal of the match to give his side a 3-2 lead at St. James' Park.

Salah pulls Liverpool level at 2-2 v. Newcastle Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2 against the Magpies in the second half at St. James' Park.

Week 13 — Goal vs Man City

Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead over City Mohamed Salah coolly tucks away his attempt from the penalty spot to send Anfield into hysterics as Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half.

Week 12 — Two goals at Southampton

Salah's penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints Yukinari Sugawara's handball results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah completes his brace to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead over Southampton late in the second half at St. Mary's.

Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2 A moment of madness from Alex McCarthy allows Mohamed Salah to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 in the second half at St. Mary's.

Week 11 — Goal vs Aston Villa

Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0 Mohamed Salah finds an opening along the wing and finishes for Liverpool, putting the Reds up 2-0 in his fourth consecutive Premier League game with a goal.

Week 10 — Goal vs Brighton

Salah's curler puts Liverpool in front of Brighton Mohamed Salah has Anfield rocking after his sublime left-footed finish to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Brighton.

Week 9 — Goal at Arsenal

Salah slots home Liverpool's equalizer v. Arsenal It's game on at the Emirates as Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 against Arsenal.

Week 8 — Goal vs Chelsea

Salah's penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.

Week 6 — Goal at Wolves

Salah's penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves Mo Salah puts Liverpool ahead of Wolves for good with an emphatic second-half penalty kick in Matchweek 6 at Molineux Stadium.

Week 3 — Goal at Manchester United

Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 lead v. Man United The rout is on as Mohamed Salah tucks away Liverpool's third goal of the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Week 2 — Goal vs Brentford

Week 1 — Goal at Ipswich Town