Mohamed Salah career goals, all-time records, stats, 2025-26 season video highlights
Published February 1, 2026 07:07 AM
Mohamed Salah’s career has seen him labaled as everything from Chelsea cast-off to Ballon d’Or candidate, and Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to climb up the Premier League record book.
The ‘Will he or won’t he?’ of a new contract has been answered and we’re set for more exceptional scenes crafted by one of the Premier League’s best ever attackers.
Salah’s in the league’s top four for goals and has now passed David Beckham in the top 10 for assists, and he took the 2024-25 Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.
Scroll down for Salah’s career stats with Liverpool and Egypt, plus career honors and video highlights of the goals he’s scored this 2024-25 Premier League season.
Mohamed Salah career stats, by club (Last updated: February 1, 2026)
Mohamed Salah career stats with Liverpool
- Premier League (eight seasons): 304 games, 188 goals, 92 assists
- UEFA Champions League (seven seasons): 82 games, 47 goals, 19 assists
- Europa League (one season): 9 games, 5 goals, 4 assists
- UEFA Super Cup (one season): 1 game
- Club World Cup (one season): 2 games, 1 assist
- FA Cup (eight seasons): 12 games, six goals, 1 assist
- League Cup (seven seasons): 11 games, four goals, 1 assist
- Community Shield: (four seasons): 4 games, 1 goal, 1 assist
- All competitions with Liverpool: 425 games, 251 goals, 119 assists
Mohamed Salah stats pre-Liverpool
- Al Mokawloon: 45 games, 12 goals, 6 assists
- FC Basel: 79 games, 20 goals, 17 assists
- Chelsea: 19 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
- ACF Fiorentina: 26 games, 9 goals 4 assists
- AS Roma: 83 games, 34 goals, 22 assists
Mohamed Salah career stats with Egypt
- Africa Cup of Nations: 27 games, 12 goals, 5 assists
- World Cup: 2 games, 2 goals
- World Cup qualification: 29 games, 20 goals, 12 assists
- All competitions: 115 caps, 65 goals, 35 assists
Mohamed Salah select career awards, records, honors
- Swiss Super League: 2012-13 and 2013-14
- Swiss Super League Player of the Year: 2013
- CAF Team of the Year: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023
- African Footballer of the Year: 2017, 2018
- PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2017-18, 2021-22
- Premier League Golden Boot: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2024-25
- Premier League Playmaker Award: 2021-22, 2024-25
- Premier League: 2019-20
- FA Cup: 2021-22
- League Cup: 2021-22
- UEFA Champions League: 2018-19
- Club World Cup: 2019
- Most Champions League goals for an English club: 42 (Liverpool)
- Most UEFA tournament goals by an African player: 59
- Highest-scoring African player in Premier League history
Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2025-26 season
Week 10 — Goal vs Aston Villa
Salah capitalizes on Martinez's howler
It's an awful mistake from Emi Martinez, who puts the ball right at the feet of an opportunistic Mohamed Salah for his 250th goal for Liverpool.
Week 9 — Goal at Brentford
Salah's strike gives Liverpool late hope
It's game on at the Gtech as Mohamed Salah smashes his effort into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game against Brentford.
Week 4 — Penalty goal at Burnley
Salah's 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
It's heartbreak for Burnley as Hannibal's handball results in a penalty, allowing Mohamed Salah to deliver late-winner for Liverpool at Turf Moor.
Week 1 — Goal vs Bournemouth
Salah caps Liverpool win with stoppage time goal
Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah tracks down the ball and scores in stoppage time to seal the Reds opening match win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 1.
Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2024-25 season
Week 34 — Goal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
Mohamed Salah gets his goal on Liverpool's big day as he powers his left-footed effort into the corner of the Tottenham Hotspur goal to make it 4-1 at Anfield.
Week 32 — Assist vs West Ham United
Diaz tucks away Liverpool's opener v. West Ham
Mohamed Salah finds Luis Diaz with a perfect cross, where the Colombian international strikes Liverpool in front of West Ham at Anfield.
Week 28 — Two penalty goals vs Southampton
Salah's penalty gives Liverpool 2-1 lead v. Saints
Darwin Nunez is taken down inside the box where Mohamed Salah steps up to the spot and drills his effort to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield.
Salah buries penalty to make it 3-1 for Liverpool
A handball results in Mohamed Salah's second penalty attempt of the night and for the second time, the Egyptian star blasts his spot-kick into the back of the net to secure all three points for Liverpool at Anfield.
Week 27 — Assist vs Newcastle United
Mac Allister doubles Liverpool's lead v. Newcastle
Anfield erupts as Alexis Mac Allister drills his effort past Nick Pope make it 2-0 for Liverpool against Newcastle at Anfield.
Week 26 — Goal, assist at Manchester City
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
A wicked deflection sends Mohamed Salah's effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool an early lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool's second v. City
Mohamed Salah puts the ball on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai inside the box, where the Hungarian international tucks away Liverpool's second goal of the first at the Etihad.
Week 29 — Goal, assist at Aston Villa
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
It's an absolute howler from Aston Villa's Andres Garcia as he passes the ball to the feet of Diogo Jota, who finds Mohamed Salah in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.
Week 25 — Penalty goal vs Wolves
Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead v. Wolves
Luis Diaz is brought down inside the box by a diving Jose Sa, and Mohamed Salah steps up to the penalty spot to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the first half against Wolves at Anfield.
Week 15 — Goal, assist at Everton
Salah drills Liverpool 2-1 in front of Everton
Mohamed Salah scores his 22nd goal of the season with a powerful effort from close range to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.
Mac Allister heads Liverpool level against Everton
Goodison Park falls silent as Alexis Mac Allister floats his header past Jordan Pickford into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-1 for Liverpool against Everton.
Week 24 — 2 goals at Bournemouth
Salah's screamer gives Liverpool 2-0 lead
Mohamed Salah makes it a brace with a beautiful curling effort into the Cherries' goal to make it 2-0 for Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.
Salah's penalty gives Liverpool lead v. Cherries
Following a VAR review, Liverpool is awarded a penalty where Mohamed Salah steps up and drills his effort into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.
Week 23 — Goal vs Ipswich Town
Salah rockets Liverpool 2-0 ahead of Ipswich Town
From a near-impossible angle, Mohamed Salah blasts his effort into the Ipswich Town goal to double Liverpool's advantage at Anfield.
Week 20 — Goal vs Manchester United
Salah puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Man United
Following a VAR review, a penalty is awarded to Liverpool and Mohamed Salah drives his effort from the spot past Andre Onana to make it 2-1.
Week 19 — Goal at West Ham
Salah blasts Liverpool 3-0 in front of West Ham
It's Mohamed Salah's world, and we're just living in it. The Liverpool star buries his effort into the bottom corner of the Hammers' goal to give the Reds a commanding 3-0 lead at London Stadium.
Week 18 — Goal vs Leicester City
Salah puts Liverpool 3-1 up over Leicester City
Mohamed Salah calmly guides his effort into the far corner of the goal to give Liverpool a commanding 3-1 lead over the Foxes at Anfield.
Week 17 — Two goals at Tottenham
Salah's brace makes it 5-1 for Liverpool v. Spurs
Liverpool aren't done yet as Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the second half to give his side a commanding lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Salah taps Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
Mohamed Salah gets on the scoresheet with a simple finish right in front of the Spurs goal to give Liverpool a three-goal cushion.
Week 14 — Two goals at Newcastle
Salah's brace gives Liverpool lead over Newcastle
Liverpool stun Newcastle as Mohamed Salah nets his second goal of the match to give his side a 3-2 lead at St. James' Park.
Salah pulls Liverpool level at 2-2 v. Newcastle
Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2 against the Magpies in the second half at St. James' Park.
Week 13 — Goal vs Man City
Salah's penalty doubles Liverpool's lead over City
Mohamed Salah coolly tucks away his attempt from the penalty spot to send Anfield into hysterics as Liverpool take a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the second half.
Week 12 — Two goals at Southampton
Salah's penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints
Yukinari Sugawara's handball results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah completes his brace to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead over Southampton late in the second half at St. Mary's.
Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2
A moment of madness from Alex McCarthy allows Mohamed Salah to tuck away Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 in the second half at St. Mary's.
Week 11 — Goal vs Aston Villa
Week 10 — Goal vs Brighton
Salah's curler puts Liverpool in front of Brighton
Mohamed Salah has Anfield rocking after his sublime left-footed finish to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Brighton.
Week 9 — Goal at Arsenal
Salah slots home Liverpool's equalizer v. Arsenal
It's game on at the Emirates as Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 against Arsenal.
Week 8 — Goal vs Chelsea
Salah's penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea
Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.
Week 6 — Goal at Wolves
Salah's penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves
Mo Salah puts Liverpool ahead of Wolves for good with an emphatic second-half penalty kick in Matchweek 6 at Molineux Stadium.
Week 3 — Goal at Manchester United
Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 lead v. Man United
The rout is on as Mohamed Salah tucks away Liverpool's third goal of the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
