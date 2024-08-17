Premier League 2024-25 goals leaders: Who will win the Golden Boot?

It’s Erling Haaland versus everyone else at the outset of what’s sure to be another fireworks-laden campaign for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award.

Manchester City megastar Haaland has won the last two honors as the top goal scorer in a Premier League season, piling up 63 goals in his first two years in the English top flight.

Trying to chase him down will be the usual suspects — Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Heung-min Son — as well as new faces and even some teammates, as Phil Foden showed us for much of last season.

Below you’ll find the candidates for the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot, as well as a little recent history and some odds on who’s believed to be among the contestants for this season’s individual honor.

Who won last season’s Premier League Golden Boot?

Erling Haaland shrugged off a month on the shelf with an injury and a host of challenges to win his second-straight Golden Boot.

Haaland scored 27 goals last season, nine fewer than his record-devouring 2022-23 campaign. He’ll be the fastest player to 100 career PL goals if he breaks his record this season.

Now 24, Haaland will be the favorite to win it a third time, too, though there are a hungry pack of chasers lining up to race him to the hardware.

Who is in the running for the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot?

Who isn’t? Cole Palmer’s first full-time Premier League season saw the Chelsea man level with Haaland late in the season.

Ollie Watkins looked the front-runner for some time, while Mohamed Salah’s already on the board this season and Alexander Isak will expect nothing less than another 20-goal season.

Dominic Solanke was nearly a 20-goal man last season with Bournemouth and now joins Ange Postecoglou’s chance-creating Spurs attack.

Rasmus Hojlund, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Nicolas Jackson, Phil Foden.... it’s a long list of hopefuls.

Premier League Golden Boot odds

Taking a spin around the oddsmakers’ preferences shows very little expectation of someone other than Haaland leading the way this season, as we’re seeing -333 odds for Haaland to finish first on the goals list.

Salah is next around +1000, with Isak and Watkins at +1600 and Palmer at a solid +2000.

Premier League 2023-24 goal scoring leaders