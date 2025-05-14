 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Will we ever see another career grand slam?
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
Does Hovland's self-awareness work against him?
Does Hovland’s self-awareness work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Everton vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 14, 2025 02:22 PM

Goodison Park says its farewell to Premier League football when Everton host Southampton on Sunday.

The venue will no longer be the home of Everton’s men as the clubs opens a new stadium next season — though their women’s side has been announced as the new maintenants.

Everton cannot finish higher than 13th this season, but manager David Moyes has the Toffees pointed upward and is a fitting boss to be in the manager’s seat for the final Goodison game.

WATCH — Everton v Southampton

Both Everton and Southampton hope to end their Premier League seasons on positive notes. Saints are coming off a surprising point against Manchester City that guaranteed they won’t produce the lowest single-season points total in Premier League history.

Interim boss Simon Rusk’s boys know they’ll finish in 20th and are playing to keep interest at Southampton or gain interest from clubs that will be in the Premier League next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Southampton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Everton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7am ET Sunday
Venue: XXXX
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: James Tarkowski (thigh), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Orel Mangala (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jake O’Brien (undisclosed)

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have no major injuries of note.

Everton vs Southampton prediction