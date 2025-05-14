How to watch Everton vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Goodison Park says its farewell to Premier League football when Everton host Southampton on Sunday.

The venue will no longer be the home of Everton’s men as the clubs opens a new stadium next season — though their women’s side has been announced as the new maintenants.

Everton cannot finish higher than 13th this season, but manager David Moyes has the Toffees pointed upward and is a fitting boss to be in the manager’s seat for the final Goodison game.

Both Everton and Southampton hope to end their Premier League seasons on positive notes. Saints are coming off a surprising point against Manchester City that guaranteed they won’t produce the lowest single-season points total in Premier League history.

Interim boss Simon Rusk’s boys know they’ll finish in 20th and are playing to keep interest at Southampton or gain interest from clubs that will be in the Premier League next season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Southampton

How to watch Everton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: James Tarkowski (thigh), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Orel Mangala (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jake O’Brien (undisclosed)

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have no major injuries of note.

