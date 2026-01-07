2025-26 FA Cup third round schedule, results, highlights, fourth round draw

The Premier League’s 20 teams enter the fold for the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup tournament, which begins Friday, January 9 and runs through the weekend into Monday.

Some sides will be less pleased than others with their draw, as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were drawn together in a powerful third-round, all-Premier League matchup and Manchester United has a similar challenge with Brighton & Hove Albion.

MORE — List of FA Cup finals, winners, all-time records

Premier League and Championship sides are the beasts of these rounds, but there are some minnows seeking major upsets this weekend.

Macclesfield — not Macclesfield Town — are a National League North side managed by John Rooney, the younger brother of Everton and Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney. He’ll match wits with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner at the 5,300-sest Moss Rose early Saturday.

Weston-super-Mare come from the National League South and have never finished higher than seventh place in their sixth-tier division. They head to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

When is the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round draw?

The FA Cup’s fourth round draw will be held on Monday, January 12 after the final tie of the third round: Liverpool vs Barnsley kicks off at 2:45pm ET.

2025-26 FA Cup third round schedule

All times ET

Friday, January 9

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic — 2:30pm

MK Dons vs Oxford United — 2:30pm

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town — 2:30pm

Wrexham AFC vs Nottingham Forest — 2:30pm

Saturday, January 10

Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace — 7:15am

Everton vs Sunderland — 7:15am

Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town — 7:15am

Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City — 7:15am

Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton — 10am

Stoke City vs Coventry City — 10am

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford — 10am

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth — 10am

Fulham vs Middlesbrough — 10am

Ipswich Town vs Blackpool — 10am

Manchester City vs Exeter City — 10am

Burnley vs Millwall — 10am

Boreham Wood vs Burton Albion — 10am

Salford City vs Swindon Town — 10am

Cambridge United vs Birmingham City — 12:45pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa — 12:45pm

Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare — 12:45pm

Bristol City vs Watford — 12:45pm

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea — 3pm

Sunday, January 11

Derby County vs Leeds United — 7am

Portsmouth vs Arsenal — 9am

West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers — 9:30am

Norwich City vs Walsall — 9:30am

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion — 9:30am

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers — 9:30am

Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town — 9:30am

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion — 11:30am

Monday, January 12

Liverpool vs Barnsley — 2:45pm