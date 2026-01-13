 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Venus Williams
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Venus Williams
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Premier League promotion watch: Will Wrexham make playoffs as Coventry run away in Championship?

  
Published January 13, 2026 11:13 AM

Don’t look now, but the EFL Championship is already well past the halfway point of the 2025-26 season and the race for Premier League promotion is quickly heating up.

MOREPremier League table | Premier League fixtures

At the moment, Coventry City are inching toward ending their 39-year major trophy drought (1987 FA Cup) and returning to the top flight for the first time since they were relegated in 2001. The Sky Blues endured years of financial turmoil and looked like they might never climb their way back up the ranks but Frank Lampard’s side is simply outscoring anyone and everyone this season, with USMNT striker Haji Wright more than doing his part early in the campaign.

On the flip side, Wrexham are eyeing an astounding fourth promotion in four seasons and are in the thick of both the automatic promotion and playoff races. Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s (nee: McElhenney) club was playing non-league football as recently as 2023, and the Reds are on the march once again with former Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore leading the way and threatening to take the Golden Boot this season.

Recently relegated sides Ipswich Town and Leicester City are amongst the more than dozen sides jockeying for position in the top half of the table, while Southampton, who also went down last season, are struggling to find their way back after making a managerial change just 13 games in.

While it’s still too early to call the three sides that will be relegated from the Premier League this season, it’s never too early to start tracking who will come up and replace them…

Chasing (and threatening to run away with) the title

1. Coventry City — 52 points, +28 GD

Race for automatic promotion

2. Middlesbrough — 46 points, +11 GD
3. Ipswich Town — 44 points, +18 GD
4. Preston North End — 43 points, +11 GD
5. Millwall — 43 points, -4 GD
6. Watford — 41 points, +8 GD
7. Hull City — 41 points, +2 GD
8. Stoke Cit — 40 points, +9 GD
9. Wrexham — 40 points, +6 GD

Playoff contenders (possibly pretenders)

10. Bristol City — 39 points, +9 GD
11. Queens Park Rangers — 38 points, -1 GD
12. Leicester City — 37 points, -1 GD
13. Derby County — 35 points, 0 GD