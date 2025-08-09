Wrexham AFC history, 2025-26 season, promotions, stadium
A historic Welsh club turned Hollywood curiosity is now in the second tier of English football, one step away from the Premier League, as Wrexham AFC began their Championship season on August 9, 2025.
The 2020 story that actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were bidding to invest in Wrexham, a now-161-year-old club that had been out of the Football League since 2008, was not some sort of prank — and the Red Dragons have catapulted up the pyramid.
Wrexham won promotion to the League Two in 2023, backing it up with promotions to League One in 2024 and the Championship last season.
So how did this all happen? And what do you need to know about Wrexham AFC?
Wrexham AFC history — How old are they? Where do they play?
Wrexham were formed in 1864 and are the oldest club in Wales and one of the oldest football clubs in the world. Notts County and Sheffield FC claim earlier starts among activ e clubs.
The Red Dragons had never played higher than the Football League Third Division from their founding until 1978-79, and this season in the Championship is as high as the club have ever made it in the Football League.
Wrexham play their matches at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.
Can Wrexham AFC win promotion to the Premier League?
The Championship slate is grueling, and Wrexham will look to assert its safety in the second tier before concerning itself with a historic move to the Premier League, but the Red Dragons have not been quiet in the transfer mill.
Conor Coady and Danny Ward aren’t the only Premier League-experienced players on the roster, while a number of Championship-hardened players have also joined the team in Lewis O’Brien, Josh Windass, and Kieffer Moore.
Wrexham also bought Liberato Cacace from Empoli, and already had Lewis Brunt, Matty James, James McClean, and Jack Marriott in the fold.
Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield United are the favorites to win the Championship, and Leicester City, Coventry City, and Norwich City all boast impressive teams, but oddsmakers place Wrexham as an outside to reach the playoffs — not bad given their history.
Wrexham AFC 2025-26 season schedule
August 9 — at Southampton — Lost 2-1
August 16 — vs West Brom
August 23 — vs Sheffield Wednesday
August 30 — at Millwall
September 13 — vs QPR
September 20 — at Norwich City
September 27 — vs Derby County
September 30 — at Leicester City
October 3 — vs Birmingham City
October 18 — at Stoke City
October 22 — vs Oxford United
October 25 — at Middlesbrough
October 31 — vs Coventry City
November 5 — at Portsmouth
November 8 — vs Charlton Athletic
November 22 — at Ipswich Town
November 26 — vs Bristol City
November 29 — vs Blackburn Rovers
December 6 — at Preston North End
December 10 — at Hull City
December 13 — vs Watford
December 19 — at Swansea City
December 26 — vs Sheffield United
December 29 — vs Preston North End
January 1 — at Blackburn Rovers
January 4 — at Derby County
January 17 — vs Norwich City
January 20 — vs Leicester City
January 24 — at QPR
January 31 — at Sheffield Wednesday
February 7 — vs Millwall
February 14 — at Bristol City
February 21 — vs Ipswich Town
February 24 — vs Portsmouth
February 28 — at Charlton Athletic
March 7 — at Watford
March 10 — vs Hull City
March 14 — vs Swansea City
March 21 — at Sheffield United
April 3 — at West Brom
April 6 — vs Southampton
April 11 — at Birmingham City
April 18 — vs Stoke City
April 21 — at Oxford United
April 25 — at Coventry City
May 2 — vs Middlesbrough
League Cup
August 12 — vs Hull City