Wrexham AFC history, 2025-26 season, promotions, stadium

A historic Welsh club turned Hollywood curiosity is now in the second tier of English football, one step away from the Premier League, as Wrexham AFC began their Championship season on August 9, 2025.

The 2020 story that actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were bidding to invest in Wrexham, a now-161-year-old club that had been out of the Football League since 2008, was not some sort of prank — and the Red Dragons have catapulted up the pyramid.

Wrexham won promotion to the League Two in 2023, backing it up with promotions to League One in 2024 and the Championship last season.

So how did this all happen? And what do you need to know about Wrexham AFC?

Wrexham AFC history — How old are they? Where do they play?

Wrexham were formed in 1864 and are the oldest club in Wales and one of the oldest football clubs in the world. Notts County and Sheffield FC claim earlier starts among activ e clubs.

The club is one step away from the Premier League after winning promotion from League One last season, the most recent of three successive promotions.

The Red Dragons had never played higher than the Football League Third Division from their founding until 1978-79, and this season in the Championship is as high as the club have ever made it in the Football League.

Wrexham play their matches at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Can Wrexham AFC win promotion to the Premier League?

The Championship slate is grueling, and Wrexham will look to assert its safety in the second tier before concerning itself with a historic move to the Premier League, but the Red Dragons have not been quiet in the transfer mill.

Conor Coady and Danny Ward aren’t the only Premier League-experienced players on the roster, while a number of Championship-hardened players have also joined the team in Lewis O’Brien, Josh Windass, and Kieffer Moore.

Wrexham also bought Liberato Cacace from Empoli, and already had Lewis Brunt, Matty James, James McClean, and Jack Marriott in the fold.

Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield United are the favorites to win the Championship, and Leicester City, Coventry City, and Norwich City all boast impressive teams, but oddsmakers place Wrexham as an outside to reach the playoffs — not bad given their history.

Wrexham AFC 2025-26 season schedule

August 9 — at Southampton — Lost 2-1

August 16 — vs West Brom

August 23 — vs Sheffield Wednesday

August 30 — at Millwall

September 13 — vs QPR

September 20 — at Norwich City

September 27 — vs Derby County

September 30 — at Leicester City

October 3 — vs Birmingham City

October 18 — at Stoke City

October 22 — vs Oxford United

October 25 — at Middlesbrough

October 31 — vs Coventry City

November 5 — at Portsmouth

November 8 — vs Charlton Athletic

November 22 — at Ipswich Town

November 26 — vs Bristol City

November 29 — vs Blackburn Rovers

December 6 — at Preston North End

December 10 — at Hull City

December 13 — vs Watford

December 19 — at Swansea City

December 26 — vs Sheffield United

December 29 — vs Preston North End

January 1 — at Blackburn Rovers

January 4 — at Derby County

January 17 — vs Norwich City

January 20 — vs Leicester City

January 24 — at QPR

January 31 — at Sheffield Wednesday

February 7 — vs Millwall

February 14 — at Bristol City

February 21 — vs Ipswich Town

February 24 — vs Portsmouth

February 28 — at Charlton Athletic

March 7 — at Watford

March 10 — vs Hull City

March 14 — vs Swansea City

March 21 — at Sheffield United

April 3 — at West Brom

April 6 — vs Southampton

April 11 — at Birmingham City

April 18 — vs Stoke City

April 21 — at Oxford United

April 25 — at Coventry City

May 2 — vs Middlesbrough

League Cup

August 12 — vs Hull City