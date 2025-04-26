Wrexham AFC promoted to Championship, going up for third-straight season

Wrexham AFC are headed to the Championship after beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground in Wales on Saturday.

The 161-year-old club has made huge waves since being taken over by North American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney in 2020, and have risen from the National League to England’s second tier in half a decade.

In fact, this promotion comes just two years and two days since they were promoted to the Football League.

Wrexham’s Saturday win puts them five points clear of third-place Stockport County and fourth-place Wycombe Wanders, and the Dragons will finish second in League One behind Birmingham City.

Sam Smith scored twice, Matthew James had two assists, and Oliver Rathbone also scored in the 3-0 win.

Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has overseen all of the club’s promotions, but the cast of characters has become more recognizable to football fans as Wrexham have moved up the Football League — James McClean is a Republic of Ireland centurion with plenty of Premier League experience, while Jay Rodriguez has well over 40 Premier League goals, and Steven Fletcher spent a half-dozen seasons in the PL.

Wrexham AFC promoted — video highlights

WREXHAM SCORE TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES AND CAN TASTE THE CHAMPIONSHIP 🐲



HOLD ON TO THIS LEAD AND BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK PROMOTIONS WILL BE ACHIEVED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN ENGLAND'S TOP FIVE TIERS. ASTONISHING 🔥pic.twitter.com/FeYw24luBa — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 26, 2025