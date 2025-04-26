 Skip navigation
Wrexham AFC promoted to Championship, going up for third-straight season

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:26 PM

Wrexham AFC are headed to the Championship after beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground in Wales on Saturday.

The 161-year-old club has made huge waves since being taken over by North American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney in 2020, and have risen from the National League to England’s second tier in half a decade.

In fact, this promotion comes just two years and two days since they were promoted to the Football League.

MORE — Premier League 2024-25 schedule, how to watch live

Wrexham’s Saturday win puts them five points clear of third-place Stockport County and fourth-place Wycombe Wanders, and the Dragons will finish second in League One behind Birmingham City.

Sam Smith scored twice, Matthew James had two assists, and Oliver Rathbone also scored in the 3-0 win.

Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has overseen all of the club’s promotions, but the cast of characters has become more recognizable to football fans as Wrexham have moved up the Football League — James McClean is a Republic of Ireland centurion with plenty of Premier League experience, while Jay Rodriguez has well over 40 Premier League goals, and Steven Fletcher spent a half-dozen seasons in the PL.

Wrexham AFC promoted — video highlights