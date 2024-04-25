When will Premier League 2024-25 fixtures be announced?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville 450 holeshot Eli Tomac.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 15 in Philadelphia: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber
nbc_dps_drafthottakes_240425.jpg
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roland Garros
French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville 450 holeshot Eli Tomac.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 15 in Philadelphia: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atw4x400_tokyolookback_FINAL.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo 4x400 relay
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240425.jpg
Dixon’s rare chance to do something new at Barber
nbc_dps_drafthottakes_240425.jpg
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

When will Premier League 2024-25 fixtures be announced?

  
Published April 25, 2024 12:49 PM

It’s one of the most fun moments of the summer: the release of the Premier League fixtures for the next season.

So what do we know about the release of the Premier League’s 2024-25 season fixtures. and about the season in general?

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 hub — Fixtures, results, stream info ]

The 38-game season will begin on August 17, 2024, three months after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and will run through May 25, 2025.

The only day we know there will be no game is December 24 (Christmas Eve) during the Festive Fixtures season.

When will the 2024-25 Premier League season fixtures be released?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season will be released at 4am ET (9am BST) on Tuesday, June 18.

Will there be a midseason break in the 2024-25 Premier League season?

We also know that there will be not be a mid-eason break for the Premier League

The Premier League announced that it was removing the midseason break in order to accommodate a mid-August start to the season to meet the goal of giving all players three full weeks off during the summer.

“This takes into account expert advice from medical and technical departments, which values a longer period of complete rest in the summer rather than a short break in the winter,” according to premierleague.com.

When did the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on August 17, 2024

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025. with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.