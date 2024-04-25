When will Premier League 2024-25 fixtures be announced?

It’s one of the most fun moments of the summer: the release of the Premier League fixtures for the next season.

So what do we know about the release of the Premier League’s 2024-25 season fixtures. and about the season in general?

The 38-game season will begin on August 17, 2024, three months after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and will run through May 25, 2025.

The only day we know there will be no game is December 24 (Christmas Eve) during the Festive Fixtures season.

When will the 2024-25 Premier League season fixtures be released?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season will be released at 4am ET (9am BST) on Tuesday, June 18.

Will there be a midseason break in the 2024-25 Premier League season?

We also know that there will be not be a mid-eason break for the Premier League

The Premier League announced that it was removing the midseason break in order to accommodate a mid-August start to the season to meet the goal of giving all players three full weeks off during the summer.

“This takes into account expert advice from medical and technical departments, which values a longer period of complete rest in the summer rather than a short break in the winter,” according to premierleague.com.

When did the 2023-24 Premier League season kick off?

The opening day of the season will be on August 17, 2024

When is the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Championship Sunday will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025. with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

