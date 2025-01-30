How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:10 PM

Newcastle United’s top-four chase gets a visit from a Fulham side seeking to restore their European hopes at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies are outside of the top four on goal differential. They have won seven-of-eight Premier League matches, bouncing back from the only loss of that run by beating Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary’s in Week 23.

WATCH – Newcastle vs Fulham

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been red-hot during that run, ascending the Premier League Golden Boot race as a legitimate contender to beat Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah to the honor.

Fulham were sixth coming out of a Week 14 win over Brighton but have since drawn more often than not to slip nine points back of Newcastle. The Cottagers are 2W-5D-2L in their last nine games and need to start collecting wins with the Magpies and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back weeks before a run of more straight-forward games.

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 1)
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee)

Newcastle vs Fulham prediction

Fulham have been quite unlucky this season, allowing more goals than xGA and scoring fewer than their xG total. Understat’s expected points table has them fourth behind Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bournemouth. They’ve been the same team home-and-away, more or less, as Marco Silva leads a well-drilled Cottagers. Newcastle, meanwhile, have their identity under Eddie Howe and an elite midfield with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton. This should be a proper scrap, but the home field and the game’s hottest striker — Alexander Isak — make it difficult to predict anything but a slim Magpies advantage. Newcastle 2-1 Fulham.