How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United’s top-four chase gets a visit from a Fulham side seeking to restore their European hopes at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies are outside of the top four on goal differential. They have won seven-of-eight Premier League matches, bouncing back from the only loss of that run by beating Southampton 3-1 at St. Mary’s in Week 23.

WATCH – Newcastle vs Fulham

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been red-hot during that run, ascending the Premier League Golden Boot race as a legitimate contender to beat Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah to the honor.

Fulham were sixth coming out of a Week 14 win over Brighton but have since drawn more often than not to slip nine points back of Newcastle. The Cottagers are 2W-5D-2L in their last nine games and need to start collecting wins with the Magpies and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back weeks before a run of more straight-forward games.

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 1)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee)

Newcastle vs Fulham prediction

Fulham have been quite unlucky this season, allowing more goals than xGA and scoring fewer than their xG total. Understat’s expected points table has them fourth behind Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bournemouth. They’ve been the same team home-and-away, more or less, as Marco Silva leads a well-drilled Cottagers. Newcastle, meanwhile, have their identity under Eddie Howe and an elite midfield with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton. This should be a proper scrap, but the home field and the game’s hottest striker — Alexander Isak — make it difficult to predict anything but a slim Magpies advantage. Newcastle 2-1 Fulham.

