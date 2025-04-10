How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Premier League leaders Liverpool host West Ham on Sunday aiming to move one step closer to clinching the title.

WATCH – Liverpool v West Ham

Arne Slot’s side lost 3-2 at Fulham last Sunday as their 26-game unbeaten run ended but they are still 11 points clear of second-place Arsenal with seven games to go. Defensive mistakes were plentiful against Fulham, which will have annoyed Slot but there are still so many positives. Especially given the reports that both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are close to signing new contracts at Liverpool.

West Ham drew 2-2 at home against Bournemouth last weekend as Graham Potter continues to try new things and give players a chance to impress ahead of his first full season in charge in 2025-26. West Ham sit 16th in the table and need a positive finish to the season to take some momentum into what is a huge summer for Potter as he aims to really kick things on.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 13)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

Conor Bradley could come in at right back as he’s almost fully fit. The trio of Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai could continue in central midfield but Curtis Jones could move back into midfield. Mohamed Salah is chasing all kinds of personal records in the final weeks of the season so will keep on driving forward to grab more goals and assists.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot), Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (head - MORE)

West Ham team news, focus

Niclas Fullkrug came on and scored a beauty of a header last time out as he’s finally fit again. Potter will be toying with the idea of starting Fullkrug and Bowen up top centrally, with Kudus and Paqueta in support. That will make the Hammers very dangerous on the counter.

OUT: Aaron Cresswell (muscular), Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

This will probably be a lot closer than most expect but Liverpool’s attacking talents will be too much for West Ham to handle in the end. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham.