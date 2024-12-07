Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident

West Ham have confirmed that their star striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident.

Antonio, 34, is West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Below is the statement from the club in full, as West Ham are next in action when they host Wolves on Monday.

West Ham statement on Michail Antonio

“West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The club will issue an update in due course.”