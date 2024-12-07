 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Three
South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter leads Nedbank as Max Homa falls four back
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Last four second-stage sites finish as Blaine Hale, Raul Pereda continue Q-School success

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brenewehl_241207.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_breschadegoal_241207.jpg
Schade slots home Brentford’s fourth v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_mcgoallewis_241207.jpg
Lewis drills Man City level at 2-2 against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Three
South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter leads Nedbank as Max Homa falls four back
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Last four second-stage sites finish as Blaine Hale, Raul Pereda continue Q-School success

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brenewehl_241207.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_breschadegoal_241207.jpg
Schade slots home Brentford’s fourth v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_mcgoallewis_241207.jpg
Lewis drills Man City level at 2-2 against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident

  
Published December 7, 2024 11:42 AM

West Ham have confirmed that their star striker Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident.

Antonio, 34, is West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Below is the statement from the club in full, as West Ham are next in action when they host Wolves on Monday.

West Ham statement on Michail Antonio

“West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The club will issue an update in due course.”