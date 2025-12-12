How to watch Sunderland v Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Premier League’s first Wear-Tyne derby since 2016 arrives Sunday when Sunderland host Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats were relegated following the 2015-16 season and required nearly a decade to get back to the top flight, a decline that meant just one derby with Northeast rivals Newcastle (The Magpies smashed Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in an FA Cup match on January 6, 2024).

WATCH — Sunderland v Newcastle

That said, the Black Cats have stunned the Premier League this season and sit above their rivals heading into Sunday’s game. Part of that was helped by Newcastle’s slow start to the PL season and subsequent Champions League schedule congestion, but Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland are having perhaps the most impressive season of any PL team.

Sunderland have not lost a league derby to Newcastle in an eye-opening nine tries dating back to 2011, though obviously none of the current players have been a part of that history (6W-3D).

Newcastle have 22 points and can leapfrog ninth-place Sunderland (23 points) with a win on Sunday, but this fixture is always about the victories rather than the points that accompany them.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Luke O’Nien (suspension), Aji Alese (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Reinildo (groin)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (knock), Joelinton (groin)

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction

Sunderland have not lost at home this season and the Stadium of Light has been a cauldron of excitement and noise as supporters are buzzing to be back in the Premier League. That won’t change Sunday as they look to build on a 4W-3D home league record. The Magpies are unbeaten in four league matches but three were at St. James’ Park as away form has been an issue. That said, this is a Newcastle team with more experience in pressure-packed games and more talent top-to-bottom. Anything can happen in derbies but... Sunderland 1-2 Newcastle United.