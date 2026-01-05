How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Chelsea in a west London derby on Wednesday and both teams are aiming to build from positive vibes after securing dramatic late draws.

The Cottagers scored in the 97th minute through Harrison Reed to snatch at point at home against Liverpool. Marco Silva’s side have been on a really good run as they’re five games unbeaten and have scored late in each of their last three games to pick up plenty of extra points.

Chelsea grabbed a dramatic late point away at Manchester City on Sunday as caretaker coach Calum McFarlane saw his side grow into the game before Enzo Fernandez popped up in the 94th-minute to snatch a draw. All signs point to Liam Rosenior being named as the new Chelsea manager and even though they’ve gone five games without a win, they are still within touching distance of the top four.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (January 7)

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi are away at AFCON with Nigeria while Rodrigo Munoz, Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon are out injured. Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe have really stepped up as a trio to give Fulham an extra spark in attack, while USMNT left back Antonee Robinson is back fit and looking sharp.

Chelsea team news, focus

Moises Caicedo is back from suspension for this one, while Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella should come back in after small issues kept them out against Man City. Liam Delap is pushing for a start after his excellent cameo against City as Chelsea’s players all have something extra to prove to their incoming new manager.

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a fun one with Fulham usually going all out for the win, while Chelsea will look to keep it tight but the game should open up in the second half. Go for a draw. Fulham 2-2 Chelsea.