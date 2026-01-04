Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester City hope to make their first dropped points since November a mere blip when overturned Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Man City’s bench is young

Jeremy Doku is the lone established attacker on the bench for City.

There is a space for 17-year-old forward Reigan Heskey, the very-well regarded son of former Liverpool and England star Emile.

Chelsea team news an eyebrow-raiser

Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana are not fit to go, joining Marc Cucurella and the suspended Moises Caicedo on the sidelines.

These are huge spots for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, right back Josh Acheampong, and “back from the bomb squad” center back Benoit Badiashile.

Good luck!

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland

Chelsea lineup

Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Pedro

Manchester City vs Chelsea preview

For many, the focus will be on the visitors after Chelsea parted ways with ex-Man City assistant Enzo Maresca on Thursday to short-circuit a tenure that saw the Blues win the Conference League and Club World Cup while returning to the UEFA Chmpions League.

Chelsea U-21 boss Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout as the Blues begin life after Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior among the names bandied about as potential new bosses.

City, meanwhile, are the latest side to be surprised by new boys Sunderland and now find themselves four points behind leaders Arsenal at the midpoint of the league season.

Pep Guardiola was flummoxed by his side’s lack of finish in a scoreless draw at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, the draw halting a perfect run of 18 points from 18 since a November 29 win over Leeds United.

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (unspecified), Jeremy Doku (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty - AFCON), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico O’Reilly (unspecified), Savinho (unspecified)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Moises Caicedo (suspension), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (fitness), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in three matches and are giving up even more chances than prolific Man City are generating these days. There could be post-Maresca rise from the Blues but there could also be a dip as his regulars reportedly liked the Italian just fine. Man City 2-1 Chelsea.