Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Manchester City hope to make their first dropped points since November a mere blip when overturned Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
Manchester City vs Chelsea live updates, score: 12:30pm ET kickoff
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock
Man City’s bench is young
Jeremy Doku is the lone established attacker on the bench for City.
There is a space for 17-year-old forward Reigan Heskey, the very-well regarded son of former Liverpool and England star Emile.
Chelsea team news an eyebrow-raiser
Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana are not fit to go, joining Marc Cucurella and the suspended Moises Caicedo on the sidelines.
These are huge spots for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, right back Josh Acheampong, and “back from the bomb squad” center back Benoit Badiashile.
Good luck!
Manchester City lineup
Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland
Chelsea lineup
Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Pedro
Manchester City vs Chelsea preview
For many, the focus will be on the visitors after Chelsea parted ways with ex-Man City assistant Enzo Maresca on Thursday to short-circuit a tenure that saw the Blues win the Conference League and Club World Cup while returning to the UEFA Chmpions League.
Chelsea U-21 boss Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout as the Blues begin life after Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior among the names bandied about as potential new bosses.
City, meanwhile, are the latest side to be surprised by new boys Sunderland and now find themselves four points behind leaders Arsenal at the midpoint of the league season.
Pep Guardiola was flummoxed by his side’s lack of finish in a scoreless draw at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, the draw halting a perfect run of 18 points from 18 since a November 29 win over Leeds United.
Manchester City team news, focus
OUT: John Stones (unspecified), Jeremy Doku (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty - AFCON), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nico O’Reilly (unspecified), Savinho (unspecified)
Chelsea team news, focus
OUT: Moises Caicedo (suspension), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (fitness), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)
Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction
Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in three matches and are giving up even more chances than prolific Man City are generating these days. There could be post-Maresca rise from the Blues but there could also be a dip as his regulars reportedly liked the Italian just fine. Man City 2-1 Chelsea.