Sunderland vs Manchester City LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester City look to keep pace with their Premier League title rivals and push upstart Sunderland down another peg as the Citizens and Black Cats kick off 2026 at the Stadium of Light on Thursday.

Sunderland vs Manchester City live updates - by Andy Edwards

Sunderland vs Man City live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Sunderland starting lineup

Roefs - Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin - Xhaka, Geertruida, Le Fee - Mayenda, Adingra, Brobbey

Man City starting lineup

Donnarumma - Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly - Gonzalez, Foden, Cherki - Silva, Savinho, Haaland

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

City have won six-straight Premier League matches — three home and three away — and sit five points back of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a match-in-hand on the Gunners.

Their hosts continue to impress in their return to the Premier League and are on their third run of at least three matches unbeaten after beating Newcastle and drawing both Brighton and Leeds. Regis Le Bris will rival anyone for Premier League Manager of the Year as he has Sunderland seventh with 28 points despite losing six players to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder), Noah Sadiki (international duty - AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (international duty - AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (international duty - AFCON), Bertrand Traore (international duty - AFCON), Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Ballard (ankle)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty - AFCON), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (calf)

Sunderland vs Manchester City prediction

Le Bris may be a wizard but so is Pep Guardiola, whose team is looking healthy and ready to compete on four fronts. With an almost absurd 43 goals this season, they dare teams to outscore them. Sunderland shouldn’t be able to do that, even at the bubbling cauldron that is the Stadium of Light. Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City.