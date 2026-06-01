Ranking the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season
Published June 1, 2026 09:14 AM
Only one thing tells you to start thinking about the 2026-27 Premier League season and that is clubs releasing their new kits.
There are plenty of retro designs among the new kits, with a couple of clear frontrunners so far.
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Below we rank the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season, and will update this post as and when new home and away jerseys are released.
Ranking new Premier League kits for 2026-27 season
1. Aston Villa
2. Liverpool
an icon reimagined. ❤️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026
introducing the Liverpool FC home kit 26/27.
3. Manchester United
A memorable first outing for our new @adidasFootball home kit 😍— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2026
4. Arsenal
Celebrating our connection 🔗— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2026
Dive into the details behind our 26/27 @adidasFootball home kit 👇
5. Manchester City
A closer look at our new shirt 👕— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/RfltCT4Rts pic.twitter.com/rwBTGXDgSQ