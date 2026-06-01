Ranking the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season

Only one thing tells you to start thinking about the 2026-27 Premier League season and that is clubs releasing their new kits.

There are plenty of retro designs among the new kits, with a couple of clear frontrunners so far.

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Below we rank the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season, and will update this post as and when new home and away jerseys are released.

Ranking new Premier League kits for 2026-27 season

1. Aston Villa

aye, it's great. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 30, 2026

2. Liverpool

an icon reimagined. ❤️​



introducing the Liverpool FC home kit 26/27. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026

3. Manchester United

A memorable first outing for our new @adidasFootball home kit 😍 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2026

4. Arsenal

Celebrating our connection 🔗



Dive into the details behind our 26/27 @adidasFootball home kit 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2026

5. Manchester City