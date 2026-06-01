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Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts

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Ranking the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season

  
Published June 1, 2026 09:14 AM

Only one thing tells you to start thinking about the 2026-27 Premier League season and that is clubs releasing their new kits.

There are plenty of retro designs among the new kits, with a couple of clear frontrunners so far.

MOREWorld Cup schedule, how to watch live

Below we rank the new Premier League kits for the 2026-27 season, and will update this post as and when new home and away jerseys are released.

Ranking new Premier League kits for 2026-27 season

1. Aston Villa

2. Liverpool

3. Manchester United

4. Arsenal

5. Manchester City