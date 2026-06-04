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2026 World Cup group stage table, full standings for all 12 groups

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:57 PM

The 2026 men’s World Cup has 48 teams competing in 72 group stage games, with the knockout rounds adding an extra 32 games to the schedule. Bring it on.

MOREDaily schedule for 2026 World Cup

Remember: in this new expanded World Cup format (the first time in history there have been 48 teams) the top two groups qualify for the Round of 32 knockout stage automatically, while the eight-best third-place teams will join them in the last 32.

And just in case you’re struggling to keep up with how it’s all shaping up in the group stage, this page will keep you update on where things stands.

Below are the latest group stage standings and tables for all 12 groups at the 2026 World Cup.

Group A

Czechia
Mexico
South Korea
South Africa

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Qatar
Switzerland

Group C

Brazil
Haiti
Morocco
Scotland

Group D

Australia
Paraguay
Turkiye
USA

Group E

Curacao
Ecuador
Germany
Ivory Coast

Group F

Japan
Netherlands
Sweden
Tunisia

Group G

Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand

Group H

Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Spain
Uruguay

Group I

France
Iraq
Norway
Senegal

Group J

Algeria
Argentina
Austria
Jordan

Group K

Colombia
DR Congo
Portugal
Uzbekistan

Group L

Croatia
England
Ghana
Panama