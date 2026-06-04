2026 World Cup group stage table, full standings for all 12 groups

The 2026 men’s World Cup has 48 teams competing in 72 group stage games, with the knockout rounds adding an extra 32 games to the schedule. Bring it on.

MORE — Daily schedule for 2026 World Cup

Remember: in this new expanded World Cup format (the first time in history there have been 48 teams) the top two groups qualify for the Round of 32 knockout stage automatically, while the eight-best third-place teams will join them in the last 32.

And just in case you’re struggling to keep up with how it’s all shaping up in the group stage, this page will keep you update on where things stands.

Below are the latest group stage standings and tables for all 12 groups at the 2026 World Cup.

Group A

Czechia

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Haiti

Morocco

Scotland

Group D

Australia

Paraguay

Turkiye

USA

Group E

Curacao

Ecuador

Germany

Ivory Coast

Group F

Japan

Netherlands

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Uruguay

Group I

France

Iraq

Norway

Senegal

Group J

Algeria

Argentina

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Colombia

DR Congo

Portugal

Uzbekistan

Group L

Croatia

England

Ghana

Panama