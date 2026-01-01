 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Oregon at Texas Tech
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat's Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Oregon at Texas Tech
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pep Guardiola reaction: ‘It is a mystery’ how Man City didn’t score against Sunderland

  
Published January 1, 2026 05:24 PM

Pep Guardiola watched helplessly from the bench as Manchester City’s six-game winning streak came to an end in terribly frustrating fashion on Thursday, a 0-0 affair away to newly promoted (and 7th-place) Sunderland.

SUNDERLAND 0-0 MAN CITY Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after Man City failed to score a goal for the first time in 10 Premier League games.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after drawin Sunderland?

What did you make of the game? “Good. We take the point. … We could not score in the six-yard box, how many times were we in the six-yard box? We could not convert, and of course the threat that they have — they are really good. But really pleased by the performance, especially in the second half.”

Was it just one of those nights? “It is a mystery, I don’t have the answer to your question. We created a lot against that team, especially in the second half. In the first half we struggled because of their pressing, but Rodri gave us the extra pass, the composure to break the lines and after that we could run. Second half was much, much better.”

How hard was it to break Sunderland down? “In the first half, a little bit — they were man-marking aggressively. We could not get the ball up front, but in the second half we played better. They are so physical, they are so strong. We take the point.”

Do you accept the point in a game like this, or think you deserved more? “It is what it is. [laughs] We cannot change the result. The result is always what it is.”