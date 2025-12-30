Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

It’ll be a colossal six-pointer in the Premier League title race to close out 2025 on Tuesday when leaders Arsenal host 3rd-place (and surging) Aston Villa in north London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal vs Aston Villa score: 2-0

Gabriel 48', Zubimendi 53'

Arsenal vs Aston Villa live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Martinez denies Odegaard

The ball drops to Odegaard on the edge of the box and he takes his time but the ball is stuck under his feet a little. That gives Martinez the change to just get a touch on his low effort and tip it around the post. Arsenal have cranked things up several gears in this second half. They should be up by three or four.

Timber flicks over

Another superb set piece delivery from Saka causes chaos and the ball drops down to Timber. But he lashes it over the bar from close range.

Zubimendi finishes to make it 2-0!

The Martin’s combine! Odegaard wins the ball back, runs towards goal and slots through the onrushing Zubimendi. He is clean through and prods it past Martinez. What a brilliant start to the second half for Arsenal.

Gabriel heads home!

Arsenal have now scored 11 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, more than any other team, and on his return to the team Gabriel heads home Bukayo Saka’s corner. Emiliano Martinez was flapping. VAR is having a look for a possible foul on Martinez. But the goal stands. That is huge.

McGinn on for Onana at half time

After Onana went down in the first half, this was a likely sub. McGinn would have come on by the 60-minute mark anyway, so this won’t alter Villa’s game plan that much. Both teams have really strong benches. Who will use it better?

Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Very even, gripping first half at the Emirates. Gyokeres and Watkins have both had big chances. Just one shot on target though. Nobody has control of the game. Villa look dangerous on the counter when they play long. This is set up perfectly for a huge second half.

Offside denies Villa

Wow. Another great long ball forward finds Jadon Sancho and he crosses for Watkins. He looks certain to score but Saliba gets a vital touch on it just before the Villa striker is going to finish. But the offside flag was up. Sancho was just off.

Gyokeres heads just wide!

A cross from the left sees Gyokeres throw himself at it and his diving header is inches away from flying in.

Very open game

Villa are pinging the ball long early and they find Rogers but Arsenal clear. Onana went down with an injury as there was a break in the game. Martinez then pings another long ball to Sancho on the break. Villa’s plan is working well, but Arsenal are pushing to go ahead before the break.

Watkins should score!

Konsa steps in and gets the ball from Gyokeres easily. Watkins is then played in by Konsa but he shanks his shot and it goes wide. Villa should be ahead. Arsenal caught twice on the counter.

Onana runs clear and goes down, but no contact

Amadou Onana does really well to charge into the Arsenal box. He cuts inside Saliba and goes down but there was no contact. Onana got on with it and Villa win a corner, which Arsenal clear.

Gyokeres heads over

A decent chance for Arsenal as Hincapie’s cross from the left is swung in and Viktor Gyokeres beats Lucas Digne to the ball but heads just over. He has to hit the target there.

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Sancho, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (undisclosed), Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed), Declan Rice (knee)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Matty Cash (suspension), Evann Guessand (international duty - AFCON), Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (unspecified)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa preview

Arsenal (42 points) have been top of the table for the majority of the season thus far but Aston Villa (39 points) inserted themselves into the conversation back on Dec. 6, when they beat the Gunners 2-1 at Villa Park by way of Emiliano Buendia’s 94th-minute winner. Unai Emery’s side has won 12 of their last 13 games and after winning none of their first five and not scoring their first PL goal until the 427th minute of their season. Since they started scoring, only Manchester City (2nd place - 40 points) have scored more goals than Villa (with a mind-boggling record of 35 in 14 games), as Morgan Rogers (7 goals, 3 assists) Ollie Watkins (5 and 1) lead the way once again.

The loss to Aston Villa earlier this month ended Arsenal’s 11-game unbeaten run, but it was the disappointing draws against Sunderland and Chelsea that left the door open for Emery, their former manager. Whether it’s a matter of creating chances or converting them — and it’s been each at various times this season — the Gunners are the ones struggling to score goals now, with Own Goal leading the way of late (three of their last five goals via own goal, plus one more from the penalty spot), even if it was enough to scrape one-goal wins over Wolves, Everton and Brighton.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

Kamara’s absence is a big, big loss for Villa in this one. Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and the rest of the Arsenal midfield should control the game and find it easier to get the ball into the final third without one of the PL’s best ball-winners standing in their way. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.