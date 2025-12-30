Burnley 1-3 Newcastle: Magpies snare rare away win

Newcastle snapped their three-game winless skid and collected a rare road win with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Joelinton and Yoane Wissa helped Newcastle build a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes and got a late Bruno Guimaraes goal to salt away just their second away win of the season.

Josh Laurent scored Burnley’s goal and the Clarets huffed and puffed but couldn’t find the equalizer before falling by two at the end.

Newcastle hit 10th place with 26 points while Burnley remain 19th with 12 points.

Magpies get road relief, now seek consistency

Newcastle’s second away win of the Premier League season ended a three-match wait for a Premier League win and — thanks to the rest of this crazy, congested table — gives the Magpies a very decent shot at rising up the table. They just need to, you know, play better. Newcastle’s early two-goal lead and eventual two-goal triumph covers up Burnley’s gutsy and too-close-for-comfort bid to go level here, as the Clarets out-attempted Newcastle 8-6 in the second half. The Magpies did put nine shots on frame and will feel there’s a foundation to build a win streak especially with Crystal Palace and Leeds up next and set to visit St. James’ Park. But something’s just not right at the moment. It may be as simple as injuries to defenders in Dan Burn, Valentino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, and (as of today) Lewis Hall. Eddie Howe will hope so, and welcome January 1 as chance to rebuild his back line.

What’s next?

Newcastle begin a run of four-straight home games across three competitions with a pair of Premier League outings. First, a visit from Crystal Palace at 10am ET Sunday before a midweek visit from Leeds.

Burnley are off to Brighton at 10am ET Saturday before Manchester United visit Turf Moor on Wednesday, January 3.

Burnley vs Newcastle final score: 1-3

Joelinton 2', Yoane Wissa 7', Josh Laurent 24', Bruno Guimaraes 90+2'

Burnley vs Newcastle updates — by Nick Mendola

Bruno Guimaraes goal — Burnley 1-3 Newcastle

Ekdal and Dubravka get all mixed up and the ball rolls out to Bruno Guimaraes, who cashes into the empty goal from 30 yards.

A sixth of the Premier League season for the Brazilian.

Halftime — Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

The Magpies were certainly the better side but such is their away form that they’re only up a goal at the break.

Shot attempts are 14-7 for the visitors and Fotmob qualifies four of the 14 attempts as big chances.

Josh Laurent goal — Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

A searching cross is headed down by Armando Broja, and Laurent is behind him to belt the loose ball past ex-Burnley man Nick Pope.

Yoane Wissa goal — Burnley 0-2 Newcastle

Pires makes an error and Harvey Barnes tests his old teammate Martin Dubravka.

Wissa capitalizes on the ensuing loose ball to make it 2-0 in the seventh minutes.

Joelinton goal — Burnley 0-1 Newcastle

Good work from Anthony Gordon leads to a good chance for Joelinton, who provides a solid finish to make it 1-0 after just over two minutes.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Pires, Ekdal, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent, Tchaouna, Edwards, Broja

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Gordon, Wissa, Barnes

Burnley vs Newcastle preview

The Magpies lifted their first trophy in 70 years back in March, but Eddie Howe’s side is struggling to cope with the demands of the UEFA Champions League and Premier League this season. Though they currently sit 14th (23 points) in the PL table, six points is all that separates them from 5th place (and a potential UCL place). 10 teams, with all of six points between.

Burnley (19th - 12 points) got off to a decent start to the season with 10 points from their first nine games back in the top flight, but the Clarets have earned just two points since then and are now six adrift of safety as they reach the halfway point this week.

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxime Esteve (undisclosed), Joe Worrall (undisclosed)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Anthony Elanga (undisclosed), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular)

Burnley vs Newcastle prediction

Could there be a more perfect time for Yoane Wissa to bag his first goal and get his Newcastle career up and running? Burnley 0-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday

Venue: Turf Moor

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock