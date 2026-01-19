How to watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are aiming to keep their perfect record going in the Champions League as they head to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Arsenal rested a few key players as they drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. That was an opportunity missed to stretch their lead atop the Premier League table but they are still seven points clear with 16 games to go. In the Champions League they’ve won six from six and a victory in Milan is all about sending out a message with their spot in the last 16 already secured.

Inter are tough to break down and sit in sixth place in the table and need a win as they chase a top eight spot. The Champions League runners up from last season have won four of their six games so far and Cristian Chivu’s side sit top of the Serie A table as they’ve carried on the great work from Simone Inzaghi’s time in charge.

For live updates and highlights throughout Inter Milan vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (January 20)

Venue: San Siro — Milan, Italy

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Inter Milan team news, focus

Lautaro Martinez continues to lead the line as Inter’s preferred 3-5-2 formation has been transferred over from Inzaghi to Chivu masterfully. Inter have conceded just four goals in the Champions League this season and they are on a great run in Serie A, winning eight of their last nine games with the only dropped points in that run a draw against Napoli.

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard should start against Inter, while Gabriel Jesus will likely get the nod up top as Viktor Gyokeres continues to struggle away. Arteta will rotate in a few other areas but Arsenal will want to make a statement against a team like Inter, who are expected to reach the latter rounds of this competition too.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal prediction

This is a game between the two best defenses in the Champions League, so goals will be at a premium. Go for a draw. Inter Milan 1-1 Arsenal.