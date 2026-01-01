Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs

The January transfer window is now open for all 20 Premier League clubs and deals are starting to happen with players moving in and out.

Below is the latest list of all the confirmed ins and outs for all 20 Premier League clubs in January.

Premier League transfers in January 2026

Arsenal

Out

Harrison Dudziak - Braintree Town (loan)

Aston Villa

In

Alysson - Gremio

Bournemouth

Brentford

Out

Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town (loan)

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Out

Lewis Forshaw - Worksop Town (loan)

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

In

Harrison Armstrong - Preston North End (loan recall)

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Out

James Norris - Shelbourne

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Out

Antonio Cordero - Cadiz (loan)

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Jamie Donley - Stoke City (loan recall)

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers