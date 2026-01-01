 Skip navigation
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs

  
Published January 1, 2026 11:17 AM

The January transfer window is now open for all 20 Premier League clubs and deals are starting to happen with players moving in and out.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

Below is the latest list of all the confirmed ins and outs for all 20 Premier League clubs in January.

Premier League transfers in January 2026

Arsenal

Out
Harrison Dudziak - Braintree Town (loan)

Aston Villa

In
Alysson - Gremio

Bournemouth

Brentford

Out
Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town (loan)

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Out
Lewis Forshaw - Worksop Town (loan)

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

In
Harrison Armstrong - Preston North End (loan recall)

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Out
James Norris - Shelbourne

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Out
Antonio Cordero - Cadiz (loan)

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Jamie Donley - Stoke City (loan recall)

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers