Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Published January 1, 2026 11:17 AM
The January transfer window is now open for all 20 Premier League clubs and deals are starting to happen with players moving in and out.
Below is the latest list of all the confirmed ins and outs for all 20 Premier League clubs in January.
Premier League transfers in January 2026
Arsenal
Out
Harrison Dudziak - Braintree Town (loan)
Aston Villa
In
Alysson - Gremio
Bournemouth
Brentford
Out
Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town (loan)
Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley
Out
Lewis Forshaw - Worksop Town (loan)
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
In
Harrison Armstrong - Preston North End (loan recall)
Fulham
Leeds United
Liverpool
Out
James Norris - Shelbourne
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Out
Antonio Cordero - Cadiz (loan)
Nottingham Forest
Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Jamie Donley - Stoke City (loan recall)