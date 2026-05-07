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Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings

  
Published May 7, 2026 02:11 PM

The 2025-26 Premier League table is absolutely thrilling as we have a genuine title race, an almighty scrap for Champions League and European qualification and there are several teams aiming to stay out of the relegation zone as we approach the final few weeks of the season.

This 10-month grind ends in May and there are certain to be plenty of twists and turns ahead.

MORE — Premier League 2025-26 fixtures and results

This season has seen Sunderland, Burnley, and Leeds United promoted to the top flight, taking the place of Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town.

But Burnley and Wolves have already been relegated, with one more spot in the drop zone left. Man City and Arsenal are going toe-to-toe for the title, while almost half the league is involved in the race for European qualification entering the final few games.

Who will win it all? Which teams will come out on top in the incredible scrap for European qualification? Can Spurs stay up?

Read on for the current Premier League table.

Premier League table - Standings for the 2025-26 season

  1. Arsenal — 23-7-5, +41 GD, 76 points — CLINCHED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  2. Manchester City — 21-8-5, +37 GD, 71 points — CLINCHED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  3. Manchester United — 18-10-7, +15 GD, 64 points — CLINCHED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  4. Liverpool — 17-7-11, +12 GD, 58 points
  5. Aston Villa — 17-7-11, +4 GD, 58 points
  6. Bournemouth — 12-16-7, +3 GD, 52 points
  7. Brentford — 14-9-12, +6 GD, 51 points
  8. Brighton & Hove Albion — 13-11-11, +7 GD, 50 points
  9. Chelsea — 13-9-13, +6 GD, 48 points
  10. Everton — 13-9-13, 0 GD, 49 points
  11. Fulham — 14-6-15, -5 GD, 48 points
  12. Sunderland — 12-11-12, -9 GD, 47 points
  13. Newcastle United — 13-6-16, -2 GD, 45 points
  14. Leeds United — 10-13-12, -5 GD, 43 points
  15. Crystal Palace — 11-10-13, -6 GD, 43 points
  16. Nottingham Forest — 11-9-15, -2 GD, 42 points
  17. Tottenham Hotspur — 9-10-16, -9 GD, 37 points
  18. West Ham United — 9-9-17, -19 GD, 36 points
  19. Burnley — 4-8-23, -36 GD, 20 points — RELEGATED
  20. Wolves — 3-9-23, -38 GD, 18 points — RELEGATED