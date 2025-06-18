Premier League 2025-26 fixtures released: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
The Premier League 2025-26 fixtures have been released as the excitement builds ahead of the new season.
Get ready for nine months of pure drama, incredible talent and unrivaled passion.
Below is all of the information you need on the dates, who is playing who and when, how to watch all of the games live and much more.
When does the 2025-26 Premier League season start?
The first weekend of the new Premier League season is on August 16-17, 2025. The first game of the season will be on Friday, August 15 as reigning champions Liverpool host Bournemouth.
There will be 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, with five midweek rounds of games.
Exact dates and times of games will be adjusted during the season, but teams will play one another in the matchweeks listed below.
When does the 2025-26 Premier League season end?
The final round of games will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 as all 10 games will kick off at the same time. That means the season finishes just over two weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.
How can you watch games during the 2025-26 Premier League season live?
All 380 Premier League games will be available to watch across NBC’s platforms. That will include NBC, USA and Peacock.
Matchweek 1
Friday 15 August
3pm ET: Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 16 August
7:30am ET: Aston Villa v Newcastle United
10am ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
10am ET: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
10am ET: Sunderland v West Ham United
10am ET: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
12:30pm ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Sunday 17 August
9am ET: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am ET: Manchester United v Arsenal
Monday 18 August
3pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
MW2 Saturday 23 August
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea
MW3 Saturday 30 August
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
MW4 Saturday 13 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
MW5 Saturday 20 September
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
MW6 Saturday 27 September
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW7 Saturday 4 October
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW8 Saturday 18 October
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
MW9 Saturday 25 October
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
MW10 Saturday 1 November
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
MW11 Saturday 8 November
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley
MW12 Saturday 22 November
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
MW13 Saturday 29 November
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
MW14 Wednesday 3 December
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
MW15 Saturday 6 December
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
MW16 Saturday 13 December
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
MW17 Saturday 20 December
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
MW18 Saturday 27 December
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham
MW19 Tuesday 30 December
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Chelsea
20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
MW22 Saturday 17 January
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
MW23 Saturday 24 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland
MW24 Saturday 31 January
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
MW25 Saturday 7 February
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
MW26 Wednesday 11 February
20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United
MW27 Saturday 21 February
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sunderland v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
MW28 Saturday 28 February
AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Brentford
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
MW29 Wednesday 4 March
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v West Ham United
Leeds United v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
MW30 Saturday 14 March
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United v Manchester City
MW31 Saturday 21 March
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
MW32 Saturday 11 April
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Everton
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester United v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW33 Saturday 18 April
Aston Villa v Sunderland
Brentford v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW34 Saturday 25 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Burnley v Manchester City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brentford
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
MW35 Saturday 2 May
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
MW36 Saturday 9 May
Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Arsenal
MW37 Sunday 17 May
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Sunderland
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
MW38 Sunday 24 May
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Leeds United