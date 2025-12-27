Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth: Schade’s perfect hat trick smashes Cherries, sends Bees 8th

Bournemouth made three substitutions at halftime — such was the first-half performance — as the Cherries fell to nine games without a win in a 4-1 defeat away to Brentford on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola’s side had just two shots (0.07 xG) in the opening 45 minutes and found themselves 2-0 down after a cool finish from Kevin Schade and a Djordje Petrovic own goal. Brentford effectively packed up shop in the second half (37 percent of possession, after dominating with 59 percent in the first) but the Bees still managed to pick Bournemouth apart on the counter-attack, and again it was Schade patiently waiting to turn home Yehor Yarmoliuk’s cross. Schade nearly had his third goal in the 79th minute when Alex Scott slid in and cleared it away, but the 24-year-old got his (perfect) hat trick in the 96th minute. Left foot, right foot, head.

Antoine Semenyo, who seems increasingly likely to be on his way to Manchester City during the January transfer window, scored Bournemouth’s consolation goal in the 75th — his 9th of the season and the third straight game in which he has scored.

Bournemouth’s free fall is deeply surprising after they lost just one (and won five) of their nine games this season. Nine games in, the Cherries sat 2nd in the Premier League table (18 points). Now after 18, they are 15th (22 points). Brentford, meanwhile, have won back-to-back league games for just the second time this season and Keith Andrew’s side sits 8th after their final game of 2025. 26 points is the most they have ever taken into the new year in the PL, a remarkable achievement under first-year (and first-time) head coach Keith Andrews.

Brentford vs Bournemouth live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford vs Bournemouth final score: 4-1

Goalscorers: Kevin Schade (7', 51', 90'+6), Djordje Petrovic (40'), Antoine Semenyo (75')

GOAL! Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth: Schade completes perfect hat trick — left, right, head (90'+6)

Schade's hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead Kevin Schade left it late, but managed to secure his hat-trick against Bournemouth to give Brentford a shock 4-1 lead in injury time at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 3-1 Bournemouth: Semenyo turns and flicks it home (75')

Semenyo's clever finish gives Bournemouth life Bournemouth finally get on the board as Antoine Semenyo's tidy finish from close range makes it a two-goal deficit for the Cherries against Brentford at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth: Schade pokes home Yarmoliuk’s cross at the near post (51')

Schade's brace gives Brentford 3-0 lead Kevin Schade doubles his tally to give the Bees a three-goal cushion over the Cherries at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Thiago’s shot saved, clearance goes off Petrovic and in (40')

Petrovic's own goal doubles Brentford's lead An unfortunate deflection off Djordje Petrovic results in the ball sailing into the back of the net to double Brentford's lead against Bournemouth at the Gtech.

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Bournemouth: Schade races in behind and finishes far post (7')

Schade nets Brentford's opener against Bournemouth Kevin Schade darts away from Bournemouth's defense before firing Brentford in front in the first half at the Gtech.

Brentford starting lineup

Kelleher - Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry - Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen - Schade, Lewis-Potter, Thiago

Bournemouth starting lineup

Petrovic - Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert - Cook, Scott, Tavernier - Jimenez, Semenyo, Kroupi

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 27)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Keith Andrews’ Brentford beat Wolves 2-0 last time out to get back to winning ways and they are four games unbeaten at home as they sit 10 points above the relegation zone. The Bees continue to punch above their weight and a win against Bournemouth could put them into the race for European qualification.

Bournemouth are heading in the opposite direction and are without win in eight games as Andoni Iraola’s side were extremely disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Burnley last time out. Bournemouth have drawn three games in a row but they need to start winning to pull clear of the growing relegation scrap.

Brentford team news, focus

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva and Reiss Nelson remain out and duo Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are on their long road to recovery from serious knee injuries. Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade are a real handful and threat in attack and Brentford continue to be sturdy at the back and dangerous from set pieces and on the counter.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries are without USMNT star Tyler Adams through a knee injury, while Veljko Milosavljevic and Ben Gannon-Doak are out. This could be one of the final appearances Antoine Semenyo makes for Bournemouth as he is linked with a move to Manchester City early in the January transfer window given his release clause. Evanilson, Justin Kluivert and David Brooks have to step up to get the Cherries back to winning ways.

Brentford vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it will be another draw for Bournemouth and it should be a fun, open game as both teams will earmark this as a game they should win. Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth.