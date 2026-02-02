How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, League Cup semifinal: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Chelsea in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday with the Gunners leading 3-2 on aggregate and aiming to book a spot at Wembley.

Mikel Arteta’s side hammered Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday as they’re now six points clear atop the Premier League table despite a recent wobble. Given the strength of their squad Arsenal have a very real chance of winning multiple trophies this season and reaching the League Cup final would be a big deal for them.

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home against West Ham on Saturday as Liam Rosenior’s side are showing incredible resilience. They won 3-2 at Napoli last Wednesday too and Chelsea are finding a way to get wins, despite giving up big chances defensively. They will try to stay in the game at Arsenal and then go for it in the final 30 minutes.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (February 3)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury in the warm up ahead of the game at Leeds and probably won’t be risked. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Eberechi Eze are all pushing for starts. Mikel Merino needs surgery on his foot, which is a blow, but Arsenal have so many options all across the pitch and can maintain this push for multiple trophies.

Chelsea team news, focus

Jamie Gittens went off injured on Saturday with a hamstring issue, while the quintet of Pedro Neto, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, Reece James and Wesley Fofana were great off the bench and should all start this one. Rosenior is trying his best to keep everyone fresh and if Chelsea can stop giving up big chances, they have players in-form in attack to hurt opponents. Expect Andrey Santos to start in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo to provide some extra defensive cover.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be a bit cagey and Chelsea could take the lead and make it nervous, but Arsenal will do what they have to do to reach the final. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea.