Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Yankees bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, Tigers land Framber Valdez
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon

Top Clips

nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fernandesgoalmu_260207.jpg
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Yankees bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, Tigers land Framber Valdez
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon

Top Clips

nbc_pl_romerored_260207.jpg
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
nbc_pl_mbeumogoalmu_260207.jpg
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fernandesgoalmu_260207.jpg
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Who stood tall as United win again?

  
Published February 7, 2026 09:46 AM

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as Michael Carrick saw his key players step up to secure a fourth-straight win, while Thomas Frank will be furious with his captain Cristian Romero after his early red card.

MOREVideo highlights, recap

Below are the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings, with a mark out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens: 6 - Didn’t have to much to do throughout. A very relaxed outing.

Diogo Dalot: 8 - Some surging runs forward on the right, had some pops from distance and a fine cross for the second goal.

Harry Maguire: 7 - Solid defensively and caused a nuisance from set pieces at the other end.

Lisandro Martinez: 7 - Stepped in to midfield well and got on the ball as much as possible.

Luke Shaw: 7 - Another really solid defensive display and had some chances to score too. Great to see him back fully-fit.

Casemiro: 8 - Went close with a header and kept popping up in dangerous areas. Lucky to not be seriously injured by Romero.

Kobbie Mainoo: 8 - Another assured display in midfield on the ball and so composed in tight areas.

Amad Diallo: 8 - Buzzed around everywhere and caused Spurs so many problems.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 - Kept having a pop and eventually got his goal late on. His quality on the ball is incredible.

Matheus Cunha: 8 - So close to scoring a stunner in the first half and worked so hard from the left.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8 - Took his goal calmly and like Diallo and Cunha, worked so hard in attack to unsettle Spurs.

Substitutes
Benjamin Sesko (on for Cunha, 75'): 7 - A focal point after coming on and played a role in the second goal as his confidence continues to grow.
Noussair Mazraoui (on for Shaw, 87'): N/A
Manuel Ugarte (on for Casemiro, 87'): N/A
Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mbeumo, 87'): N/A
Tyler Fletcher (on for Mainoo, 90'): N/A
Romero sent off for stamp on Casemiro
Spurs go down to 10 men as Cristian Romero is, once again, caught endangering his opponent with a reckless challenge on Casemiro.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario: 7 - Probably the only Spurs player who could say they had a good game. Some superb saves throughout.

Archie Gray: 6 - Did his best at right back and tried to get forward whenever he could.

Cristian Romero: 2 - Another moment where he lost his head and got a straight red card. After sounding off in the week, he let his teammates down.

Micky Van de Ven: 6 - On his return to the team, battled away in the absence of Romero.

Destiny Udogie: 5 - Had a tough time with Diallo and then subbed off through injury.

Joao Palhinha: 6 - Did well to try and protect the defense and keep it respectable.

Conor Gallagher: 5 - Put in a real shift but couldn’t have an impact on the game going forward.

Pape Matar Sarr: 5 - See above. Worked hard but just couldn’t get on the ball at all.

Wilson Odobert: 5 - Some nice touches but subbed off in the first half due to Romero’s red card.

Dominic Solanke: 6 - Some good hold up play and almost finished off a cross in the first half. A real handful.

Xavi Simons: 6 - Some nice touches in the second half and did his best to try and inspire Spurs to an unlikely point.

Substitutes
Radu Dragusin (on for Odobert, 32'): 6 - Did okay to keep the score respectable.
Souza (on for Udogie, 55'): 6 - Did well to come on in this environment.
Mathys Tel (on for Solanke, 80'): N/A
Yves Bissouma (on for Gallagher, 80'): N/A
Randal Kolo Muani (on for Palhinha, 80'): N/A