How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 4, 2026 06:35 AM

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United seek a season-best four-game winning streak when Tottenham Hotspur visit Old Trafford early Saturday.

The Red Devils’ wins over Man City, Arsenal, and Fulham are all part of a seven-match Premier League unbeaten run dating back to Boxing Day, and United have climbed into fourth place with 41 points. That’s five points back of third-place Aston Villa yet barely clear of chasers Chelsea and Liverpool.

WATCH Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are looking for a win above anything, winless in six-straight Premier League games. Their latest outing was an impressive fightback to draw Manchester City in North London that came on the heels of a good 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Old Trafford — Greater Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Kevin Danso (toe), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) |QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (undisclosed), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Cristian Romero (illness), Djed Spence (calf)

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Thomas Frank could use another big-name result to cool his perhaps-hot seat, but Spurs injury list remains more novel than short story. Man United made the most of their talent to earn their 3-2 win over Fulham, but they were controlled for long stretches of play. They may need more moments of magic on Saturday. Manchester United 2-1 Spurs.