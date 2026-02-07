Michael Carrick reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after win against Spurs?

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick was delighted at the full time whistle as his side won against Tottenham Hotspur and he’s now won four in a row to kick off his time in charge.

His name was sung loud and proud by the United faithful at Old Trafford and Carrick, at least right now, has the magic touch.

MORE — Video highlights, recap

Here is the latest Michael Carrick reaction from Old Trafford after Man United’s comfortable win vs Spurs.

Michael Carrick reaction

On how well his players managed the game: “When it goes to 10 men it is always a tricky kind of situation,” Carrick told TNT Sports in UK. “I thought it was quite an open game in the first half at times. I thought we looked dangerous right from the start of the game which was really pleasing again. Had a few issues where I thought Tottenham played some really good football first half so we had to solve a few things. Going a goal up against 10 men I thought the second half we managed it really well and largely in control, always wanting the second goal to come along and when it did that put us in a really good position. It was nice, nice to get players on the pitch, young Tyler coming on for his first game, all in all it was a really positive day.”

On coach Jonny Evans’ role on set pieces: “I wouldn’t say he’s the set-piece coach but he’s got an eye on it, as we all have, but Jonny has been doing a lot of work with the players so that is the rewards for that. Delighted. We go in to every game with some ideas, every team does, but when you see it come off as good as that and as important as that first goal was massive. It shows you how important they can be.”

On another goal for Bruno Fernandes and summing up his contribution to Man United over the years: “It would take a lot of time to sum it up! He has offered the club so much for the time he’s been here and since he walked through the door. He played different roles for us today and ended up on the left and scored his goal off the left, when we changed things around a little bit. He’s a team player. He gives so much to the group. He has got big moments in him, we know the quality he has. He cares a lot about the football and the team and that is clear to see.”

On how much of an advantage not having other competitions is for their top four hopes: “Kind of works both ways sometimes. We play Tuesday and we have a bit of a gap going to Everton. We’ve got to manage the rhythm of the games as much as anything. Sometimes the rhythm of games can help, sometimes when it gets a bit heavy it can hinder you. I think we just have to take what is in front of us, we’ve got another big game on Tuesday night against West Ham and then we can regroup, sharpen up and recover ready for the one after that.”

On not getting carried away, like the supporters, but what point can he start to think about the future: “It’s not for now. I think to get carried away and excited as a supporter is exactly where you should be. It is why they come to support us, to dream and get carried away. They should be hopefully leaving the stadium in really good spirits and looking forward to coming back. That is our job to provide that. Being in a position to do that today and the last few weeks has been great. We’ve got to keep building on that.”

Bruno Fernandes reaction

On Carrick’s incredible start: “I think Michael came in with the right ideas about giving the players the responsibilities also, but some freedom on the pitch to take decisions that were needed. He is very good with the words. I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. And I was sure Michael could be a great manager and he’s just showing it and we hope we can help him even more. So everyone can see not just us as players, that we are good players because that is why we are at Manchester United, but also the staff is very good.”

Does it help that Carrick has played for United before and understands the pressures: “Everyone understands the pressure of playing for this club. If you don’t understand you start to understand very quickly because this is a massive club and everyone knows the expectations around it. I don’t think that changes but obviously Michael has won everything here. He knows what it means for these fans, what it means for this club to win, and how much is needed to win in this football club. I think that adds something special to the team.”