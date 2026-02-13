How to watch Macclesfield v Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Can John Rooney and sixth-tier side Macclesfield upset another Premier League foe when the FA Cup returns to Moss Rose for a fourth-round Monday tie?

Macclesfield are sixth on the National League North table, but all eyes are on this tie as the Silkmen bid to add another London foe to their resume after upending holders Crystal Palace in the third round. Rooney, the former MLS player and younger brother of Wayne Rooney, is in his first managerial job and feeling good.

Brentford are in much better shape than Macclesfield’s previous FA Cup opponent, as the Bees just had a 1-1 midweek draw with Arsenal in the Premier League that could’ve easily been a win.

Keith Andrews’ men are four points off the top five and 16 points clear of a relegation zone that some saw as a preseason probability after Thomas Frank left the club for Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees handled Sheffield Wednesday in the third round and can dream of a deep run to Wembley as they head into Moss Rose.

How to watch Macclesfield vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Monday

Venue: Moss Rose — Macclesfield, Cheshire

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Macclesfield team news, focus

The Silkmen remain without star forward Danny Elliott (knee), and have some familiar names including former Man City starlet Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and ex-Man United prospects Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and D’Mani Mellor. Otherwise healthy, they’ll hope to use their ground, crowd, and guts to outfox the Bees.

Brentford team news, focus

Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock did not play in the midweek draw with Arsenal while Mikkel Damsgaard and Jordan Henderson were late subs. All four feel likely to start and Reiss Nelson could, too, as the Bees remain without Kevin Schade (red card suspension), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), and Josh Dasilva (knee). Rico Henry picked up a late knock versus the Gunners, too.

