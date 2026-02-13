Vitor Pereira will reportedly be Nottingham Forest’s fourth manager of the 2025-26 season

It’ll be four strikes and you’re out for Nottingham Forest if Vitor Pereira can’t keep the Tricky Trees in the Premier League.

Pereira will reportedly be announced soon as Forest’s fourth manager of the season after Evangelos Marinakis added Sean Dyche to the list of fired Forest bosses this season, a group that already included Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

The Portuguese manager, 57, pulled Wolves away from relegation last season. Pereira was hired in December 2024 and lifted the club as high as 13th before a 16th-place finish which included a run of six-straight wins.

But Wolves sold Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer and Pereira was sacked after 10 winless weeks to start this Premier League season. They remain 20th right now with nine points, only two of which came under Pereira.

Vitor Pereira to Nottingham Forest — Will it work?

Let’s repeat the question: Will it work? Easily... though it might’ve worked just fine by keeping Dyche or — judging by West Ham’s results — Nuno.

The good news for Pereira is that Dyche has Forest in decent stead. They’re above the drop zone and playing as well as they have this season, taking 35 shots but failing to score against Wolves, ironically, in a performance that cost Dyche his gig.

Forest are already above the bottom three and West Ham’s play has pulled other teams into the relegation fight as well. Pereira seems to be walking into a situation where he can appear to have fixed the situation if his forwards can just finish their chances, as only Morgan Gibbs-White has more than four goal contributions in Premier League play this year.

Pereira will make his debut Thursday in Turkiye against Fenerbahce in the first leg of a Europa League playoff tie before hosting Liverpool on Sunday, February 22. It doesn’t get easier from there, with Fener again, Brighton, Man City, and Fulham.