Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Wheeler trending up, hamate bone injuries run rampant
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr. leads star-studded position

nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Wheeler trending up, hamate bone injuries run rampant
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
2026 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr. leads star-studded position

nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 13, 2026 11:45 AM

Aston Villa and Newcastle both believe that they can win the FA Cup this season, but one of the sides will go out of the competition this weekend as the two Premier League sides prepare to face off at Villa Park on Saturday.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures | List of past winners

Unai Emery’s side got the better of Eddie Howe’s men in the league this season, having beaten the Magpies 2-0 at St. James’ Park last month and drawn 0-0 at Villa Park back in August. It’s been a rough go of late for Newcastle, with just two wins (and five defeats) from their last nine games in all competitions, whereas Villa have been a bit more up and down (5W-2D-2L).

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET, Saturday
Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham
TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (knee)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Both midfields are operating well below full-strength due to injuries, which means both managers are likely to play it extra safe. Translation: not many scoring chances for either side. A cagey affair.. Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle.