How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa and Newcastle both believe that they can win the FA Cup this season, but one of the sides will go out of the competition this weekend as the two Premier League sides prepare to face off at Villa Park on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side got the better of Eddie Howe’s men in the league this season, having beaten the Magpies 2-0 at St. James’ Park last month and drawn 0-0 at Villa Park back in August. It’s been a rough go of late for Newcastle, with just two wins (and five defeats) from their last nine games in all competitions, whereas Villa have been a bit more up and down (5W-2D-2L).

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET, Saturday

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (knee)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Both midfields are operating well below full-strength due to injuries, which means both managers are likely to play it extra safe. Translation: not many scoring chances for either side. A cagey affair.. Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle.