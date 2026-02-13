How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host League One side Wigan Athletic for the first time in nearly 12 years when the Latics and Gunners duel at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders are coming off a 1-1 draw at Brentford which has trimmed their table lead to four over Manchester City, and they’ll be looking to get themselves right ahead of two PL matches in five days next week: at Wolves and North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

A Premier League side from 2005-2013, Wigan are in a scrap for their third-tier lives at the moment. The Latics are 22nd of 24 team in League One with 31 points, two points back of four teams.

Wigan fired coach Ryan Lowe last week after a seven-match winless run yielded just two points. They’ve since lost again and interim boss Glenn Whelan — the longtime Stoke City and Ireland midfielder — would love the boost that would come from a solid performance against a team 65 spots above it on the pyramid.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: The Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (muscular), Mikel Merino (ankle), Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (illness)

The Gunners should be able to rotate and freshen their men, and Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Martinelli, and Riccardo Calafiori could start after no or limited minutes at Brentford. Eberechi Eze was also pulled at halftime and Arteta may need to give him another run for vibes alone as the boss’ curious use of the ex-Crystal Palace star continues in North London.

Wigan Athletic team news, focus

Wigan are healthy, so they’ve got that going for them. Joe Taylor leads the team in goals with seven while center back Jason Kerr has been one of their standout players in a rough season and will join goalkeeper Sam Tickle as necessary components of any upset hope.

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic prediction

This should be a ‘get-right’ cruise for the Gunners at home, and they may even face a slightly-weakened Wigan side who have two league games against upper-half teams next week. Arsenal 3-0 Wigan Athletic.