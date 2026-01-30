UEFA Champions League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details

The final 24 teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League are known, and that field will be winnowed to 16 by the time Newcastle United, Real Madrid, holders Paris Saint-Germain, and others stage the playoff round in a few weeks’ time.

Yes, we’re into the thick of it now, with six Premier League teams still alive for the European Cup as the chase to unseat PSG and take a place in the throne room come May 31 in Budapest, Hungary.

There could be some supremely juicy match-ups in the Round of 16 if Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, and PSG get through, with the potential of Dortmund drawing Bayern Munich for a UCL Klassiker a 50/50 proposition at that point.

Champions League knockout phase playoff round

First legs — February 17-18

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Milan

AS Monaco vs Paris﻿ Saint-Germain

Qarabağ vs Newcastle﻿ United

﻿Galatasaray vs Juventus﻿

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid﻿﻿

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen﻿

Second legs February 24-25

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

Newcastle United vs Qarabag

Juventus vs Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos

Champions League Round of 16: March 10-18

Arsenal vs Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, or Olympiacos

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, or Olympiacos

Liverpool vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray

Barcelona vs Newcastle, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, or Qarabag

Chelsea vs AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, or Qarabag

Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, or Bodo/Glimt

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bodo/Glimt, or Benfica

Champions League quarterfinals: April 7-15

TBD

Champions League semifinals: April 28 - May 6

TBD

Champions League Final: May 30 in Budapest, Hungary

TBD