UEFA Champions League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
The final 24 teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League are known, and that field will be winnowed to 16 by the time Newcastle United, Real Madrid, holders Paris Saint-Germain, and others stage the playoff round in a few weeks’ time.
Yes, we’re into the thick of it now, with six Premier League teams still alive for the European Cup as the chase to unseat PSG and take a place in the throne room come May 31 in Budapest, Hungary.
There could be some supremely juicy match-ups in the Round of 16 if Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, and PSG get through, with the potential of Dortmund drawing Bayern Munich for a UCL Klassiker a 50/50 proposition at that point.
Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results
Champions League knockout phase playoff round
First legs — February 17-18
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Milan
AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Qarabağ vs Newcastle United
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Second legs February 24-25
Real Madrid vs Benfica
Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt
Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco
Newcastle United vs Qarabag
Juventus vs Galatasaray
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge
Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos
Champions League Round of 16: March 10-18
Arsenal vs Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, or Olympiacos
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, or Olympiacos
Liverpool vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray
Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray
Barcelona vs Newcastle, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, or Qarabag
Chelsea vs AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, or Qarabag
Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, or Bodo/Glimt
Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bodo/Glimt, or Benfica
Champions League quarterfinals: April 7-15
TBD
Champions League semifinals: April 28 - May 6
TBD
Champions League Final: May 30 in Budapest, Hungary
TBD