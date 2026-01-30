 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Amber Glenn
Breaking the Ice: Amber Glenn’s Journey of resilience and advocacy for mental health

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mavshornets_260130.jpg
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_sunspistons_270129.jpg
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
iowauscphoto.jpg
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Amber Glenn
Breaking the Ice: Amber Glenn’s Journey of resilience and advocacy for mental health

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mavshornets_260130.jpg
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_sunspistons_270129.jpg
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
iowauscphoto.jpg
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

UEFA Champions League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details

  
Published January 30, 2026 08:08 AM

The final 24 teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League are known, and that field will be winnowed to 16 by the time Newcastle United, Real Madrid, holders Paris Saint-Germain, and others stage the playoff round in a few weeks’ time.

MORE — UEFA Champions League league phase final table

Yes, we’re into the thick of it now, with six Premier League teams still alive for the European Cup as the chase to unseat PSG and take a place in the throne room come May 31 in Budapest, Hungary.

There could be some supremely juicy match-ups in the Round of 16 if Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, and PSG get through, with the potential of Dortmund drawing Bayern Munich for a UCL Klassiker a 50/50 proposition at that point.

Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results

Champions League knockout phase playoff round

First legs — February 17-18

Benfica vs Real Madrid
Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Milan
AS Monaco vs Paris﻿ Saint-Germain
Qarabağ vs Newcastle﻿ United
﻿Galatasaray vs Juventus﻿
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid﻿﻿
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen﻿

Second legs February 24-25

Real Madrid vs Benfica
Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt
Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco
Newcastle United vs Qarabag
Juventus vs Galatasaray
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge
Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympiacos

Champions League Round of 16: March 10-18

Arsenal vs Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, or Olympiacos

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, or Olympiacos

Liverpool vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Galatasaray

Barcelona vs Newcastle, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, or Qarabag

Chelsea vs AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, or Qarabag

Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, or Bodo/Glimt

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bodo/Glimt, or Benfica

Champions League quarterfinals: April 7-15

TBD

Champions League semifinals: April 28 - May 6

TBD

Champions League Final: May 30 in Budapest, Hungary

TBD