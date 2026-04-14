Atletico Madrid 1-2 (3-2 agg.) Barcelona: Comeback falls short in Champions League thriller

Atletico Madrid are through to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after Diego Simeone’s side showed its steely resilience once again and eliminated Barcelona despite losing 2-1 on the night (3-2 on aggregate).

MORE — Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

Barcelona stormed back from 2-0 down in the opening 24 minutes as Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres scored to make it 2-2 after losing at home in the first leg. Barca had all of the momentum at that point, but Atleti hit back in the 31st minute when Ademola Lookman slammed home the winner after Marcos Llorente found him with a cross at the back post.

Torres put the ball in the back of the net and thought he had level the tie in the 55th minute, but he was ruled offside on video review. Barca finished the game with 10 men, just as they did in the first leg, after Eric Garcia was sent off in a nearly identical situation to Pau Cubarsi’s dismissal in the first leg. Alexander Sorloth ran in behind Barca’s defense and Garcia clipped his legs from behind in the 79th.

Atleti will face either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon in the semifinals. Arsenal lead 1-0 with the second leg at home on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live updates - by Andy Edwards

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona final score: 1-2 (3-2 agg.)

Goalscorers: Lamine Yamal (4'), Ferran Torres (24'), Ademola Lookman (31')

RED CARD! Barca down to 10 men again after Eric Garcia trips Alexander Sorloth (77')

BARCELONA DOWN TO 10 🚨



Eric García sees a straight red 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1IjI7Vjw6I — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

OFFSIDE! Torres scores again, but he’s offside when Gavi’s initial shot comes in (55')

GOAL! Atleti 1-2 (3-2 agg.) Barca: Llorente finds Lookman with a cross at the back post (31')

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN FIRES ATLÉTICO BACK IN FRONT 💥🇳🇬



Atlético edge ahead 3-2 on aggregate ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zEW4q6IgAZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

SAVE! Musso makes another incredible stop and boots Fermin Lopez in the face (25')

Seconds after the restart, Atleti gave the ball away again and Yamal bent an outside-of-the-foot cross over and around Atleti’s defense, finding Lopez at the back post. Lopez’s header looked goal-bound, but it hit Musso in the midsection and trickled just wide. Unfortunately, Musso caught Lopez in the face with his boot as the two came together after the play. Lots of blood flowing from Lopez’s face, but he looks set to stay on.

GOAL! Atleti 0-2 (2-2 agg.) Barca: Torres slams one home to level the tie (24')

Atleti can’t stop giving the ball away in their own half, and Barcelona are loving it at the moment.

SAVE! Juan Musso makes an desperate recovery to deny Dani Olmo (9')

That one-touch pass from Lamine Yamal 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JrIPh6Rzv3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

Musso slipped initially while coming out and it looked like Olmo had the window he needed to fit his finish past him from the top of the box, but the goalkeeper somehow blocked the shot and dove on the ball after spinning a circle to locate its whereabouts. It’s all Barca so far. 80 (long) minutes left to go for Atleti.

GOAL! Atleti 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Barcelona: Yamal gets in behind and halves the deficit (4')

LAMINE YAMAL IGNITES THE COMEBACK 😤



Barça cut the deficit to 2-1 on aggregate 💥 pic.twitter.com/EFXViQOCnv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 14, 2026

Yamal nearly found the back of the net with his first shot after just 30 seconds, but Juan Musso made a fantastic diving save to deny the 18-year-old. No such luck for Musso on Yamal’s (and Barca’s) second shot after Ferran Torres played him in perfectly. Game. On.

Atletico Madrid starting XI

Musso - Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri - Koke, Llorente, Simeone, Lookman - Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona starting XI

J. Garcia - Kounde, E. Garcia, Martin, Cancelo - Gavi, Pedri, Olmo - Yamal, Lopez, Torres

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 14)

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Diego Simeone’s side secured a shock 2-0 win at the Nou Camp in the first leg, which was helped by a red card to Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi just before half time. Still, Atleti were clinical when their big chances arrived and even though they sit fourth in La Liga (22 points behind leaders Barcelona) they have really stepped things up in the Champions League this season and remain a proper cup team.

Barcelona look certain to win a second-straight La Liga title under Hansi Flick, but they have a mountain to climb in Madrid if they want to reach consecutive Champions League semifinals. Still, if any team in Europe can quickly erase a 2-0 deficit it’s this Barca side. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Co. can score in bunches but they know how tough Atleti will make this.

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

Goalkeeper and legend Jan Oblak has returned to training ahead of this game, which is a huge boost, and USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is also back in training after his injury. David Hancko, Jose Gimenez and Pablo Barrios are all doubts, while Marc Pubill is suspended. Atletico will make this very scrappy and press high in moments and they have the quality of Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth to hurt Barca on the break.

Barcelona team news, focus

Raphinha and Andreas Christensen remain out injured, with the former a massive loss in attack. Cubarsi is suspended after his red card in the first leg, while Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin are pushing to feature. Lewandowski will lead the line with Yamal on the right and then the likes of Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres will all be pushing to start as Barca aim to score early and make this very uncomfortable for Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This feels like it could be another memorable European night for Barcelona, but Atletico will dig in and just get over the line. Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona (Atletico Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate).