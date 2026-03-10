How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

All-conquering Arsenal head to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

The Gunners have the quadruple in their sights as they went through the Champions League league phase perfect, sit top of the Premier League table, are in the League Cup final and have a favorable FA Cup draw in the quarterfinals. Mikel Arteta’s side are the heavy favorites to dismantle Leverkusen and have a favorable potential quarterfinal lined up too. Arsenal will aim to wrap up this last 16 tie in the first leg, but be wary of the threat Leverkusen pose on the counter.

Leverkusen have endured a tough season after Erik ten Hag was fired just a few games after replacing the hugely successful Xabi Alonso who left for Real Madrid last summer. Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand has struggled to replicate the magic Alonso created, and basically every other coach on the planet would fail to live up to those remarkable achievements. But after a huge squad overhaul this season, Leverkusen have now steadied the ship and have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions. And they still have plenty of dangerous individuals who will enjoy being the underdogs.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:45pm ET Wednesday (March 11)

Venue: BayArena — Leverkusen, Germany

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Bayer Leverkusen team news, focus

There are plenty of big names still at Leverkusen with Czech star Patrik Schick the biggest goalscoring threat. USMNT playmaker Malik Tillman will aim to be a nuisance, probably off the bench, while former Liverpool center back Jarell Quansah has had an impressive debut season in Germany. Kasper Hjulmand sets Leverkusen up in a 3-4-2-1 system and they will be quite happy with soaking up plenty of pressure and then look to hit Arsenal on the counter with plenty of play out wide.

Arsenal team news, focus

There are a few injury concerns for Arsenal with Martin Odegaard working his way back from a knee issue and the trio of William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori all doubts. Ben White and Mikel Merino remain out. It’s likely that Arteta will bring Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber back in to start after they were on the bench for the FA Cup win at Mansfield Town at the weekend. Piero Hincapie is actually allowed to play despite being on loan from Leverkusen. It will also be intriguing to see if another former Leverkusen star, Kai Havertz, is in the starting lineup as he continues to sharpen up after his long spell out with injury.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be a lot tighter than Arsenal fans would hope for. Go for a draw. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal.