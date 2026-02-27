UEFA Champions League knockout phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
The final 16 teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League are known, and that field will soon be winnowed to eight.
MORE — UEFA Champions League league phase final table
Yes, we’re into the thick of it now, with six Premier League teams still alive for the European Cup in the chase to unseat PSG and take a place in the throne room come May 31 in Budapest, Hungary.
Some teams got better draws than others and Premier League side Arsenal will be salivating at their path to a first final in ages.
Exact dates will be determined shortly, but here are the details currently released by UEFA.
Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results
Champions League knockout phase playoff round
First legs
Tuesday, February 17
Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid — Recap, video highlights
AS Monaco 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta
Wednesday, February 18
Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle United
Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan
Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid
Olympiacos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Second legs
Tuesday, February 24
Atletico Madrid 4-1 (7-4 agg.) Club Brugge
Inter Milan 1-2 (2-5 agg.) Bodo/Glimt
Newcastle United 3-2 (9-3 agg.) Qarabag
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 (2-0 agg.) Olympiacos
Wednesday, February 25
Atalanta 4-1 (4-3 agg.) Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 agg.) Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 (5-4 agg.) AS Monaco
Juventus 3-2 (5-7 agg.) Galatasaray
Champions League Round of 16: March 10-18
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Champions League quarterfinals: April 7-15
PSG or Chelsea vs Galatsaaray or Liverpool
Real Madrid or Man City vs Atalanta or Bayern Munich
Newcastle or Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur
Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon vs Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal
Champions League semifinals: April 28 - May 6
PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool — vs — Real Madrid or Man City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich
Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur — vs — Bodo/Glimt,Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal
Champions League Final: May 30 in Budapest, Hungary
TBD