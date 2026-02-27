UEFA Champions League knockout phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details

The final 16 teams capable of winning the UEFA Champions League are known, and that field will soon be winnowed to eight.

Yes, we’re into the thick of it now, with six Premier League teams still alive for the European Cup in the chase to unseat PSG and take a place in the throne room come May 31 in Budapest, Hungary.

Some teams got better draws than others and Premier League side Arsenal will be salivating at their path to a first final in ages.

Exact dates will be determined shortly, but here are the details currently released by UEFA.

Full UEFA Champions League knockout phase fixtures & results

Champions League knockout phase playoff round

First legs

Tuesday, February 17

Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid — Recap, video highlights

AS Monaco 2-3 Paris﻿ Saint-Germain

Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus﻿

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta

Wednesday, February 18

Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle﻿ United

Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan

Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid﻿﻿

Olympiacos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen﻿

Second legs

Tuesday, February 24

Atletico Madrid 4-1 (7-4 agg.) Club Brugge

Inter Milan 1-2 (2-5 agg.) Bodo/Glimt

Newcastle United 3-2 (9-3 agg.) Qarabag

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 (2-0 agg.) Olympiacos

Wednesday, February 25

Atalanta 4-1 (4-3 agg.) Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 agg.) Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 (5-4 agg.) AS Monaco

Juventus 3-2 (5-7 agg.) Galatasaray

Champions League Round of 16: March 10-18

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta

Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Champions League quarterfinals: April 7-15

PSG or Chelsea vs Galatsaaray or Liverpool

Real Madrid or Man City vs Atalanta or Bayern Munich

Newcastle or Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur

Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon vs Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Champions League semifinals: April 28 - May 6

PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool — vs — Real Madrid or Man City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich

Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur — vs — Bodo/Glimt,Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Champions League Final: May 30 in Budapest, Hungary

TBD