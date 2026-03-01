Arsenal vs Chelsea player of the match: Who dominated a huge London derby?

LONDON — Picking the Arsenal vs Chelsea player of the match was a tough task, but in the end there was one individual who made the difference with his overall play and coming up clutch in a potentially massive moment in the title race.

William Saliba put Arsenal ahead, deservedly so, but then they stalled and Piero Hinacpie’s own goal right on half time got Chelsea back in it.

With Chelsea missing a few big chances at the start of the second half and the home fans starting to get restless, Jurrien Timber then popped up to score the winner from a set piece as the Dutch defender kept his calm at the key moment.

Here’s who we selected as the Arsenal vs Chelsea player of the match, with analysis on the star of the show.

Arsenal vs Chelsea player of the match: Jurrien Timber

He dealt with the threat of Cole Palmer easily and his defensive play was as solid as ever. Then when his moment arrived in the box, he was calm and composed to score the winner.

What I loved about Timber is that a minute or so before his goal, he sensed the tension building among the home fans as Arsenal’s supporters were getting restless. He gestured for them to calm down and to relax. A few moments later he was sending them crazy as he scored the winner.

Timber is a proper unsung hero. He is the kind of versatile, solid and reliable leader you need if you’re going to win titles. He always does his job, rarely makes a mistake and he has really grown as a leader for this team this season. The Dutch defender is quietly becoming one of Arsenal’s most important players.